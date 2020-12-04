NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, December 5, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A little p.m. snow;41;26;WNW;14;74%;84%;1
Binghamton;A little snow;35;24;WNW;12;84%;81%;0
Buffalo;Cloudy, snow showers;36;26;NW;9;78%;73%;1
Central Park;Becoming very windy;47;34;W;25;77%;79%;0
Dansville;Snow showers, colder;37;27;NW;7;79%;74%;1
Dunkirk;Cloudy, snow showers;36;26;NNW;8;77%;89%;1
East Hampton;Windy;50;32;WSW;21;88%;93%;0
Elmira;A bit of snow;39;27;WNW;10;79%;79%;1
Farmingdale;Windy;48;32;W;23;79%;90%;0
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;35;23;NNW;9;83%;29%;0
Fulton;A snow shower;39;28;N;10;78%;60%;0
Glens Falls;Snow at times;39;25;WNW;10;76%;87%;1
Islip;Windy;49;31;W;20;85%;90%;0
Ithaca;A bit of snow;37;24;NW;11;87%;78%;1
Jamestown;Cloudy, snow showers;31;24;NNW;10;83%;89%;1
Massena;Mostly cloudy;36;23;NNW;9;77%;30%;1
Montauk;Windy;50;36;WSW;21;84%;88%;0
Montgomery;Rain and snow;42;27;W;19;81%;82%;1
Monticello;Snow and rain;40;24;WNW;19;80%;74%;1
New York;Becoming very windy;47;34;W;26;81%;88%;1
New York Jfk;Rain, heavy at times;47;34;W;24;81%;87%;0
New York Lga;Rain, heavy at times;49;36;W;24;77%;80%;0
Newburgh;Rain tapering off;41;25;W;18;91%;76%;0
Niagara Falls;Low clouds;36;25;NNW;11;75%;32%;1
Ogdensburg;Low clouds;38;23;NNW;7;72%;34%;0
Penn (Yan);Cloudy, some snow;37;27;NW;10;86%;79%;1
Plattsburgh;Some afternoon snow;38;25;NNW;10;79%;91%;0
Poughkeepsie;Rain tapering off;42;28;W;18;80%;91%;0
Rochester;A snow shower;38;25;NW;9;80%;80%;1
Rome;Cloudy, snow showers;41;25;NW;8;74%;62%;0
Saranac Lake;P.M. snow showers;33;16;NNW;6;87%;84%;0
Shirley;Windy;50;31;W;21;90%;91%;0
Syracuse;A snow shower;39;28;NNW;10;80%;60%;0
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;36;24;N;10;82%;29%;1
Wellsville;Cloudy, snow showers;33;21;NW;10;81%;77%;1
Westhampton Beach;Windy;48;30;WSW;22;86%;89%;0
White Plains;Rain;43;30;W;17;79%;91%;0
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather