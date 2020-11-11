NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Cloudy and cooler;52;32;NE;8;71%;29%;1
Binghamton;Cooler;49;35;NE;9;64%;30%;2
Buffalo;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;35;E;6;61%;11%;2
Central Park;A little rain;62;48;NNE;18;62%;75%;1
Dansville;Partly sunny, cooler;53;33;SE;5;62%;11%;2
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;36;ESE;6;65%;10%;2
East Hampton;Periods of rain;62;49;NE;8;79%;85%;1
Elmira;Cloudy and cooler;52;30;NE;6;64%;29%;1
Farmingdale;Cooler with rain;61;47;NNE;11;71%;75%;1
Fort Drum;Partly sunny, cooler;48;32;SE;6;61%;15%;2
Fulton;Cooler;49;32;ESE;6;60%;13%;2
Glens Falls;Cooler;53;31;N;7;60%;27%;2
Islip;Periods of rain;61;49;ENE;9;77%;75%;1
Ithaca;Cooler;49;34;E;9;68%;28%;2
Jamestown;Cooler;50;33;ESE;6;63%;9%;3
Massena;Partly sunny, cooler;49;29;S;7;58%;10%;2
Montauk;Mild with rain;63;49;NE;7;81%;75%;1
Montgomery;A touch of rain;55;37;NE;7;68%;67%;1
Monticello;Cloudy and cooler;52;36;E;6;72%;44%;1
New York;Occasional rain;62;48;NE;18;76%;75%;1
New York Jfk;Rain, breezy, cooler;60;48;NNE;17;74%;76%;1
New York Lga;Occasional rain;63;49;NNE;18;66%;75%;1
Newburgh;A bit of rain;56;41;NNE;8;71%;66%;1
Niagara Falls;Sunny and cooler;49;33;ESE;6;68%;0%;2
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny, cooler;48;31;E;4;65%;12%;2
Penn (Yan);Cooler;50;36;ENE;6;63%;15%;2
Plattsburgh;High clouds, cooler;51;31;W;7;58%;11%;2
Poughkeepsie;A little rain;58;40;NNE;8;60%;66%;1
Rochester;Partly sunny, cooler;49;33;ESE;7;64%;11%;2
Rome;Partly sunny, cooler;52;33;NE;6;61%;30%;2
Saranac Lake;Cooler;46;23;N;5;70%;18%;2
Shirley;Periods of rain;63;48;NE;8;80%;75%;1
Syracuse;Partly sunny, cooler;51;33;E;7;60%;20%;2
Watertown;Partly sunny, cooler;48;30;ESE;5;62%;12%;2
Wellsville;Cooler;49;33;ESE;5;61%;15%;3
Westhampton Beach;Periods of rain;60;43;NNE;9;81%;75%;1
White Plains;A touch of rain;59;45;NNE;11;66%;72%;1
_____
