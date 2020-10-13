NY Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny;65;43;SE;5;61%;5%;4

Binghamton;Mostly sunny;62;49;SSE;7;61%;7%;4

Buffalo;Partly sunny;63;55;SSE;8;57%;7%;4

Central Park;Sunny and warmer;69;58;N;4;50%;2%;4

Dansville;Mostly sunny, nice;68;52;S;6;50%;9%;4

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;65;56;S;6;55%;4%;4

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;67;54;WSW;8;56%;4%;4

Elmira;Mostly sunny;68;44;S;6;54%;7%;4

Farmingdale;Sunny and pleasant;69;52;W;7;52%;2%;4

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;62;46;SSE;10;63%;29%;3

Fulton;Partly sunny;63;46;SE;8;62%;11%;3

Glens Falls;Partly sunny, warmer;64;39;SSW;7;68%;7%;3

Islip;Sunny and pleasant;69;52;WSW;7;54%;2%;4

Ithaca;Mostly sunny;65;49;SSE;8;57%;9%;4

Jamestown;Partly sunny;62;52;S;7;63%;5%;4

Massena;Clouds limiting sun;61;43;SSW;10;65%;17%;3

Montauk;Mostly sunny;67;56;W;6;62%;2%;4

Montgomery;Warmer with sunshine;68;39;WSW;6;61%;2%;4

Monticello;Mostly sunny;64;41;SW;6;60%;4%;4

New York;Sunny and nice;69;58;SW;6;48%;2%;4

New York Jfk;Sunny and pleasant;70;56;WSW;9;52%;2%;4

New York Lga;Sunny and warmer;71;60;WSW;8;46%;2%;4

Newburgh;Sunny and warmer;70;45;S;6;64%;2%;4

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;63;53;S;6;61%;5%;3

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;63;48;SSE;6;64%;17%;3

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;66;49;S;7;50%;10%;4

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;63;42;WSW;6;64%;27%;2

Poughkeepsie;Sunny and warmer;69;43;S;4;62%;2%;4

Rochester;Partly sunny;64;50;SE;7;60%;13%;3

Rome;Partly sunny;63;44;ESE;7;65%;15%;3

Saranac Lake;Clouds and sun;57;36;SSW;8;68%;30%;3

Shirley;Sunny and beautiful;69;51;WSW;7;54%;2%;4

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;65;47;SE;9;57%;12%;3

Watertown;Partly sunny;62;46;SSE;10;62%;28%;3

Wellsville;Mostly sunny;63;51;S;7;56%;9%;4

Westhampton Beach;Sunny and pleasant;68;47;W;7;60%;2%;4

White Plains;Sunny and warmer;68;49;SSW;6;54%;2%;4

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather