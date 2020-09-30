NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;67;47;SSW;6;59%;61%;3
Binghamton;A shower in places;62;45;NNE;9;64%;74%;2
Buffalo;A shower in spots;60;49;SSW;11;73%;81%;2
Central Park;Sunshine and nice;72;58;N;4;56%;61%;4
Dansville;A passing shower;64;43;SSW;8;62%;66%;2
Dunkirk;A shower;61;46;SW;9;71%;83%;2
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;72;59;SW;9;61%;31%;4
Elmira;A passing shower;66;41;WNW;8;56%;66%;2
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;NE;10;57%;33%;4
Fort Drum;A shower;61;43;SW;11;75%;67%;2
Fulton;A passing shower;64;44;S;9;69%;80%;1
Glens Falls;A shower in places;67;43;N;7;59%;72%;2
Islip;Mostly sunny, nice;72;58;SW;10;56%;33%;4
Ithaca;A passing shower;65;43;ENE;9;64%;66%;2
Jamestown;A shower;55;40;SSW;10;85%;67%;2
Massena;A shower or two;63;43;SW;10;71%;68%;2
Montauk;Mostly sunny;73;59;SW;7;66%;31%;4
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;71;47;WNW;7;61%;72%;4
Monticello;Partly sunny;66;46;W;6;61%;66%;4
New York;Nice with sunshine;72;58;W;8;51%;61%;4
New York Jfk;Lots of sun, nice;73;58;N;11;55%;33%;4
New York Lga;Sunshine and nice;73;59;WNW;10;52%;62%;4
Newburgh;Sunshine and nice;72;51;SW;7;60%;71%;4
Niagara Falls;A stray shower;62;48;WSW;10;73%;56%;2
Ogdensburg;A shower or two;64;48;S;7;68%;76%;2
Penn (Yan);A passing shower;64;45;SW;9;60%;73%;2
Plattsburgh;A morning shower;65;45;WSW;8;64%;55%;2
Poughkeepsie;Sunshine and nice;72;50;SSW;6;56%;69%;4
Rochester;A passing shower;63;45;SW;10;74%;66%;2
Rome;A passing shower;65;46;N;9;65%;80%;2
Saranac Lake;A passing shower;58;39;SW;10;70%;66%;3
Shirley;Mostly sunny;73;56;SW;10;60%;32%;4
Syracuse;A passing shower;66;47;S;10;62%;66%;2
Watertown;A shower;62;44;SSW;11;71%;69%;1
Wellsville;A passing shower;59;40;SW;8;71%;66%;3
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;73;53;N;10;66%;31%;4
White Plains;Mostly sunny, nice;71;52;WNW;8;57%;61%;4
_____
