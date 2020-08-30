NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny;73;57;SSE;4;60%;5%;6
Binghamton;Mostly sunny, nice;71;58;SSE;7;65%;43%;7
Buffalo;Sunshine and nice;79;65;S;7;60%;23%;6
Central Park;Mostly sunny;77;67;E;4;58%;76%;7
Dansville;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;SSE;9;59%;29%;6
Dunkirk;Sunshine, pleasant;78;65;SSE;8;61%;25%;6
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;73;67;SE;5;57%;56%;7
Elmira;Some sun, pleasant;76;61;SSE;7;65%;53%;6
Farmingdale;Nice with sunshine;77;66;ESE;8;57%;73%;7
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;75;60;SSE;5;58%;61%;6
Fulton;Sunny and nice;77;62;SE;6;61%;27%;6
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;73;53;N;3;61%;13%;6
Islip;Sunshine, pleasant;75;67;SE;8;54%;96%;7
Ithaca;Sunshine, pleasant;75;60;SSE;9;65%;43%;6
Jamestown;Nice with some sun;73;60;SSE;9;72%;28%;6
Massena;Mostly sunny;73;54;ESE;3;61%;55%;6
Montauk;Sunshine, pleasant;74;66;SE;4;59%;41%;7
Montgomery;Mostly sunny, nice;75;58;SE;5;64%;75%;7
Monticello;Sunshine, pleasant;72;57;SE;5;66%;61%;7
New York;Mostly sunny;76;67;SE;7;51%;76%;7
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, nice;77;68;ESE;11;59%;74%;7
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;78;69;E;9;50%;75%;7
Newburgh;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;SE;5;63%;65%;7
Niagara Falls;Nice with some sun;78;65;S;6;59%;27%;6
Ogdensburg;Lots of sun, nice;73;60;ESE;3;67%;60%;6
Penn (Yan);Sunshine and nice;76;63;S;8;60%;28%;6
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;71;54;ESE;4;61%;15%;6
Poughkeepsie;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;SE;4;58%;56%;7
Rochester;Lots of sun, nice;77;64;S;8;60%;30%;6
Rome;Sunshine and nice;75;60;E;6;61%;53%;6
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;69;48;SE;3;58%;55%;6
Shirley;Mostly sunny;75;65;SE;6;58%;72%;7
Syracuse;Nice with sunshine;78;64;SSE;7;57%;54%;6
Watertown;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;SSE;5;59%;55%;6
Wellsville;Partly sunny, nice;72;59;S;7;70%;44%;6
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;74;60;ESE;7;60%;65%;7
White Plains;Sunshine, pleasant;74;62;ESE;6;57%;76%;7
_____
