NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;86;61;SSE;7;56%;21%;7
Binghamton;Partly sunny;83;62;ESE;8;56%;20%;8
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;82;66;SSW;10;58%;15%;7
Central Park;Mostly sunny;84;70;SW;5;60%;17%;8
Dansville;Mostly sunny;88;61;WSW;7;46%;11%;7
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;83;62;S;8;57%;7%;7
East Hampton;Mostly sunny, nice;79;69;SW;8;69%;6%;8
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;90;58;NNW;7;48%;15%;6
Farmingdale;Partial sunshine;82;69;SW;11;62%;13%;6
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;80;63;SE;10;62%;55%;5
Fulton;Mostly sunny;85;63;WSW;8;54%;33%;7
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;85;58;NW;9;55%;40%;7
Islip;Partial sunshine;81;69;SW;9;62%;11%;8
Ithaca;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;60;NE;7;52%;17%;7
Jamestown;Partly sunny, nice;80;59;W;7;57%;5%;8
Massena;A t-storm in spots;75;58;W;8;80%;65%;3
Montauk;Mostly sunny;80;68;SW;7;71%;5%;8
Montgomery;Partly sunny;86;60;WSW;8;60%;22%;8
Monticello;Partly sunny;82;59;W;7;64%;24%;8
New York;Mostly sunny;84;70;SW;7;59%;17%;8
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;82;68;SW;12;67%;15%;8
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;86;73;SW;10;52%;16%;8
Newburgh;Partly sunny;87;64;SW;7;64%;20%;7
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;84;65;SW;10;56%;28%;7
Ogdensburg;A t-storm in spots;77;64;NE;5;75%;76%;5
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;87;62;W;8;46%;11%;7
Plattsburgh;Thundershower;76;59;N;6;73%;73%;4
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;87;64;SSW;8;56%;20%;8
Rochester;Mostly sunny;86;63;SW;8;59%;25%;7
Rome;Mostly sunny;84;62;N;7;55%;29%;7
Saranac Lake;A p.m. t-storm;73;54;SW;9;67%;73%;5
Shirley;Partly sunny;81;69;SW;9;64%;7%;8
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;86;65;SW;9;49%;39%;7
Watertown;Mostly sunny;80;62;E;10;64%;44%;7
Wellsville;Clouds limiting sun;82;58;WSW;6;60%;6%;6
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;80;66;SW;10;69%;5%;6
White Plains;Clouds and sun;83;65;SW;8;60%;15%;7
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather