NY Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny, cooler;65;44;WNW;11;43%;4%;10

Binghamton;Clouds and sun;57;40;NW;12;49%;22%;7

Buffalo;Partly sunny, cool;60;50;WSW;10;47%;44%;10

Central Park;Mostly sunny, nice;72;52;NNW;12;36%;4%;10

Dansville;Clouds and sun;61;44;W;9;52%;17%;10

Dunkirk;Partly sunny, cool;61;50;W;8;50%;10%;10

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;67;49;NW;10;47%;10%;10

Elmira;Cooler;62;39;WNW;10;50%;19%;10

Farmingdale;Not as warm;72;52;NNW;13;36%;6%;10

Fort Drum;A t-storm in spots;57;41;SSE;10;53%;58%;5

Fulton;Partly sunny, cooler;59;45;SW;9;48%;44%;8

Glens Falls;Partly sunny, cooler;63;40;NNW;12;37%;9%;10

Islip;Mostly sunny;71;50;NNW;12;37%;7%;10

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;58;42;WNW;11;54%;39%;5

Jamestown;Cool with sunshine;56;42;W;10;55%;11%;10

Massena;A t-storm in spots;57;37;N;11;43%;55%;5

Montauk;Mostly sunny;68;51;NNW;9;48%;9%;10

Montgomery;Sunshine and cooler;67;39;NW;12;40%;4%;10

Monticello;Lots of sun, cooler;62;38;NW;10;50%;7%;10

New York;Mostly sunny, nice;71;52;NNW;11;34%;4%;10

New York Jfk;Breezy with sunshine;71;51;NNW;16;40%;5%;10

New York Lga;Mostly sunny, nice;72;54;NNW;15;36%;4%;10

Newburgh;Cooler with sunshine;67;41;NW;9;45%;5%;10

Niagara Falls;A morning shower;62;48;WSW;8;49%;44%;10

Ogdensburg;A t-storm in spots;60;39;SSW;5;52%;72%;5

Penn (Yan);Sun and clouds;59;44;W;8;54%;36%;6

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny, cooler;61;42;NNW;14;37%;39%;5

Poughkeepsie;Not as warm;68;42;NNW;11;38%;5%;10

Rochester;Cool with some sun;60;48;WSW;8;53%;38%;10

Rome;Partly sunny, cooler;61;40;N;11;46%;44%;6

Saranac Lake;A t-storm in spots;54;31;NW;10;44%;55%;5

Shirley;Not as warm;70;47;NNW;13;41%;8%;10

Syracuse;Clouds and sunshine;60;46;SW;11;47%;31%;5

Watertown;A t-storm in spots;58;40;ESE;10;54%;74%;5

Wellsville;Partly sunny;56;41;W;9;57%;8%;10

Westhampton Beach;Not as warm;70;43;NNW;15;41%;8%;10

White Plains;Not as warm;68;47;NNW;14;39%;6%;10

