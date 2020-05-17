NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A little rain;68;47;NE;5;56%;63%;2
Binghamton;Periods of rain;62;47;ESE;10;70%;88%;2
Buffalo;Periods of rain;61;53;ENE;12;81%;91%;2
Central Park;Partly sunny;69;51;ENE;6;49%;4%;7
Dansville;Periods of rain;66;52;ESE;10;75%;92%;2
Dunkirk;A little p.m. rain;67;55;ESE;9;74%;85%;2
East Hampton;Cool with some sun;60;49;ENE;8;70%;11%;6
Elmira;Periods of rain;68;48;ESE;7;71%;91%;2
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;68;51;ENE;10;51%;10%;7
Fort Drum;Cooler, morning rain;62;46;E;10;71%;84%;2
Fulton;Cooler with rain;64;49;ESE;8;75%;85%;2
Glens Falls;A little a.m. rain;66;43;NNE;6;59%;63%;2
Islip;Clouds and sun;66;50;ENE;9;58%;8%;7
Ithaca;Occasional rain;62;49;ESE;10;76%;92%;2
Jamestown;A little p.m. rain;64;50;SE;13;78%;93%;2
Massena;A bit of rain;62;42;ENE;12;41%;57%;4
Montauk;Clouds and sun;61;49;ENE;6;66%;11%;6
Montgomery;Rather cloudy;68;47;ENE;7;59%;25%;3
Monticello;A touch of rain;62;45;E;7;69%;62%;3
New York;Clouds and sun;69;52;ENE;12;51%;4%;7
New York Jfk;Clouds and sun;65;51;ENE;12;62%;8%;7
New York Lga;Clouds and sun;69;54;ENE;11;48%;5%;7
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;68;49;E;7;60%;25%;3
Niagara Falls;Rain tapering off;58;50;E;13;92%;92%;2
Ogdensburg;A little a.m. rain;62;41;NE;9;59%;59%;3
Penn (Yan);Periods of rain;64;50;ESE;7;75%;93%;2
Plattsburgh;A little rain;65;43;N;10;41%;55%;4
Poughkeepsie;Rather cloudy;70;47;ENE;4;55%;25%;3
Rochester;Cooler with rain;59;51;ENE;10;78%;91%;2
Rome;Periods of rain;66;47;E;9;72%;70%;2
Saranac Lake;A little a.m. rain;61;36;ENE;7;50%;64%;3
Shirley;Sun and clouds;65;49;ENE;8;60%;8%;6
Syracuse;Periods of rain;66;50;E;10;71%;84%;2
Watertown;Morning rain, cooler;63;47;ENE;9;73%;77%;2
Wellsville;Cloudy, p.m. rain;63;50;ESE;9;74%;88%;2
Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun;62;44;ENE;8;61%;10%;6
White Plains;Episodes of sunshine;66;49;ENE;9;53%;5%;6
