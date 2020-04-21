NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, April 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny, cold;45;27;W;16;34%;25%;7
Binghamton;Partly sunny, cold;40;26;WNW;16;45%;44%;8
Buffalo;Partly sunny, cold;41;32;SSW;15;45%;55%;6
Central Park;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;40;NW;18;29%;40%;8
Dansville;Periods of sun, cold;46;28;WSW;14;45%;25%;7
Dunkirk;Partly sunny, cold;41;34;S;15;47%;46%;7
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;49;38;WNW;15;39%;27%;8
Elmira;Turning sunny, cold;46;27;WNW;14;41%;42%;8
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;37;NNW;17;32%;6%;8
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy, cold;40;22;W;15;42%;15%;6
Fulton;Partly sunny;41;26;W;18;46%;34%;7
Glens Falls;Cold with some sun;44;24;SW;15;34%;0%;5
Islip;Mostly sunny, breezy;51;37;WNW;15;32%;6%;8
Ithaca;Partly sunny, cold;41;26;WSW;16;51%;44%;8
Jamestown;Partly sunny, cold;37;30;SW;14;54%;45%;8
Massena;Windy with some sun;42;20;WNW;19;43%;25%;4
Montauk;Mostly sunny, breezy;50;40;WNW;17;42%;27%;8
Montgomery;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;28;W;16;35%;9%;8
Monticello;Mostly sunny, cold;42;26;W;15;43%;12%;8
New York;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;40;WNW;18;29%;40%;8
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;38;NW;21;34%;40%;8
New York Lga;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;41;NNW;18;29%;40%;8
Newburgh;Mostly sunny, cold;47;31;W;14;40%;8%;8
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny, cold;44;31;SW;17;44%;5%;5
Ogdensburg;Sun and clouds;43;22;W;14;40%;24%;5
Penn (Yan);Clouds and sun;42;30;SW;15;46%;25%;7
Plattsburgh;Chilly with some sun;43;23;WNW;15;38%;27%;5
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;29;NNW;15;34%;30%;8
Rochester;Partly sunny;43;29;W;14;42%;25%;5
Rome;Winds subsiding;40;23;W;18;50%;8%;7
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny, cold;34;14;W;15;50%;25%;4
Shirley;Mostly sunny, breezy;51;35;WNW;15;35%;4%;8
Syracuse;Winds subsiding;42;27;WSW;18;48%;34%;6
Watertown;Windy with some sun;42;22;WNW;18;42%;13%;7
Wellsville;Cold with some sun;41;28;SW;14;47%;67%;8
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, windy;50;33;NW;19;35%;3%;8
White Plains;Mostly sunny, breezy;49;34;NNW;18;33%;10%;8
_____
