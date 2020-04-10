NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Breezy with some sun;49;32;SW;15;39%;12%;3
Binghamton;Not as cold;44;32;SSE;13;51%;35%;7
Buffalo;Partly sunny;44;38;SSW;14;54%;25%;5
Central Park;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;41;NNE;19;31%;10%;7
Dansville;Partial sunshine;50;33;S;11;48%;27%;6
Dunkirk;Partly sunny, chilly;46;39;S;12;51%;25%;6
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;52;38;WNW;13;42%;5%;7
Elmira;Partial sunshine;50;29;S;12;43%;33%;7
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;41;NE;16;35%;8%;7
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;43;32;SSW;13;52%;29%;2
Fulton;Partly sunny, breezy;45;35;S;15;51%;30%;5
Glens Falls;Some sun;49;29;WSW;12;37%;18%;4
Islip;Mostly sunny;55;40;WNW;14;36%;8%;7
Ithaca;Partly sunny;47;31;SSE;12;57%;34%;6
Jamestown;Chilly with some sun;45;36;S;12;55%;25%;7
Massena;Mostly cloudy;46;31;SW;15;50%;26%;2
Montauk;Mostly sunny;52;41;NW;13;46%;4%;7
Montgomery;Partly sunny;52;31;WNW;14;37%;14%;7
Monticello;Partly sunny;46;28;W;13;48%;19%;7
New York;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;41;W;19;31%;9%;7
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;42;N;20;37%;8%;7
New York Lga;Sunshine and breezy;57;41;ENE;18;31%;10%;7
Newburgh;Partly sunny;52;33;WSW;12;44%;13%;7
Niagara Falls;Becoming cloudy;46;37;SSW;11;49%;29%;6
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;47;32;SW;8;48%;26%;2
Penn (Yan);Clouds and sun;48;35;SSW;12;48%;27%;6
Plattsburgh;Areas of low clouds;47;30;WSW;13;46%;23%;2
Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun;53;32;E;13;37%;13%;7
Rochester;Clouds and sun;47;35;SW;11;50%;26%;4
Rome;Partly sunny, chilly;45;29;SE;15;52%;33%;4
Saranac Lake;Low clouds;39;21;SW;11;55%;22%;2
Shirley;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;36;WNW;15;38%;6%;7
Syracuse;Breezy with some sun;47;34;S;15;51%;44%;4
Watertown;Partly sunny, breezy;43;33;S;13;53%;30%;2
Wellsville;Partly sunny;45;31;SW;12;49%;25%;6
Westhampton Beach;Winds subsiding;54;35;NW;18;39%;5%;7
White Plains;Mostly sunny;52;36;NNE;17;36%;10%;7
