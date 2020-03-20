NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sunny and cooler;43;20;NNW;11;40%;1%;5
Binghamton;Much colder;35;16;N;12;45%;2%;5
Buffalo;Much colder;34;22;NE;9;46%;0%;5
Central Park;Cooler with sunshine;50;32;N;8;32%;2%;5
Dansville;Much colder;38;18;NE;8;48%;0%;5
Dunkirk;Partly sunny, colder;33;21;NE;9;53%;0%;5
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;48;30;NNE;10;46%;4%;5
Elmira;Much colder;40;16;N;11;44%;2%;5
Farmingdale;Sunshine and cooler;51;31;N;11;35%;2%;5
Fort Drum;Sunny, much colder;32;15;NNE;9;39%;0%;5
Fulton;Much colder;33;17;NW;10;46%;0%;5
Glens Falls;Cooler with sunshine;42;17;N;10;34%;2%;5
Islip;Sunny and cooler;50;31;N;12;40%;2%;5
Ithaca;Much colder;36;14;NNW;12;51%;0%;5
Jamestown;Much colder;34;20;NE;10;54%;0%;5
Massena;Much colder;30;14;N;12;40%;0%;4
Montauk;Mostly sunny, cooler;47;31;ESE;10;49%;2%;5
Montgomery;Sunny and cooler;50;21;N;10;38%;1%;5
Monticello;Sunny and cooler;43;19;NNW;9;51%;3%;5
New York;Sunny and cooler;50;31;NNE;9;37%;1%;5
New York Jfk;Sunshine and cooler;51;32;N;14;40%;2%;5
New York Lga;Sunshine and cooler;51;33;N;13;32%;2%;5
Newburgh;Sunny and cooler;48;24;NNE;10;50%;1%;5
Niagara Falls;Much colder;32;21;NNE;9;52%;0%;5
Ogdensburg;Much colder;31;13;NNW;7;48%;0%;4
Penn (Yan);Much colder;36;17;NNW;9;45%;0%;5
Plattsburgh;Sunny, much colder;35;15;NNW;13;37%;0%;4
Poughkeepsie;Sunny and cooler;48;23;N;11;37%;2%;5
Rochester;Mostly sunny, colder;32;21;NNW;9;51%;0%;5
Rome;Much colder;38;15;NW;10;42%;2%;5
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny, colder;30;3;N;9;42%;2%;5
Shirley;Sunny and cooler;49;30;N;11;43%;2%;5
Syracuse;Much colder;35;22;WNW;12;43%;0%;5
Watertown;Sunny, much colder;33;14;NE;9;44%;0%;4
Wellsville;Much colder;37;16;NNE;9;49%;0%;5
Westhampton Beach;Abundant sunshine;49;24;NE;11;43%;2%;5
White Plains;Sunny and cooler;48;27;N;13;36%;2%;5
_____
