NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A.M. rain, clearing;59;35;W;14;62%;68%;3

Binghamton;Showers around;53;29;W;17;65%;61%;4

Buffalo;A shower in the a.m.;49;32;W;21;73%;55%;4

Central Park;Rain in the morning;67;39;WNW;12;66%;71%;3

Dansville;A shower in the a.m.;55;31;W;15;58%;55%;3

Dunkirk;A shower in the a.m.;48;33;W;17;66%;55%;4

East Hampton;Morning rain;55;38;WNW;15;84%;76%;1

Elmira;Increasingly windy;56;27;W;16;57%;55%;4

Farmingdale;Morning rain;66;39;WNW;18;68%;73%;3

Fort Drum;Showers around;51;30;W;22;72%;69%;2

Fulton;Showers around;54;33;W;18;66%;64%;4

Glens Falls;Rain in the morning;54;33;W;14;67%;77%;2

Islip;Morning rain;64;38;NW;14;72%;74%;3

Ithaca;A shower in the a.m.;53;30;W;17;64%;55%;4

Jamestown;Cooler;46;28;W;20;73%;55%;4

Massena;Showers around;50;33;WSW;21;66%;83%;4

Montauk;Morning rain;56;40;WNW;15;80%;78%;1

Montgomery;Rain in the morning;64;33;W;14;66%;73%;3

Monticello;Showers around;59;30;W;15;71%;75%;4

New York;Rain in the morning;67;39;NW;12;63%;71%;3

New York Jfk;Morning rain;65;38;WNW;21;70%;68%;3

New York Lga;A.M. rain, clearing;66;41;NW;18;62%;72%;4

Newburgh;Rain in the morning;65;34;WNW;14;63%;73%;3

Niagara Falls;Showers around;48;32;W;17;73%;62%;2

Ogdensburg;Showers around;53;33;WSW;13;68%;85%;3

Penn (Yan);A shower in the a.m.;53;31;W;19;58%;55%;4

Plattsburgh;Rain, breezy, mild;50;32;W;16;70%;68%;2

Poughkeepsie;Rain in the morning;65;34;W;15;63%;74%;3

Rochester;A shower in the a.m.;53;33;W;17;57%;55%;4

Rome;Showers around;54;31;W;17;69%;86%;4

Saranac Lake;Showers around;47;23;WSW;19;68%;74%;2

Shirley;Morning rain;63;36;WNW;12;71%;74%;3

Syracuse;Showers around;57;33;W;20;62%;61%;4

Watertown;Showers around;51;32;W;22;72%;66%;2

Wellsville;A shower in the a.m.;50;27;W;15;56%;55%;4

Westhampton Beach;A.M. rain, clearing;60;33;WNW;18;75%;73%;3

White Plains;Morning rain;65;37;WNW;13;68%;75%;3

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather