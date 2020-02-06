NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Afternoon snow;38;17;WNW;9;95%;76%;1

Binghamton;Colder with snow;32;13;WNW;13;85%;86%;1

Buffalo;Snowy in the morning;28;15;W;11;75%;89%;1

Central Park;A little a.m. rain;53;26;WNW;13;75%;58%;1

Dansville;Snow in the morning;27;10;WNW;13;81%;88%;1

Dunkirk;Morning snow;28;19;WNW;9;76%;94%;1

East Hampton;A bit of rain;51;27;W;18;88%;60%;1

Elmira;Colder with snow;29;13;WNW;11;83%;86%;1

Farmingdale;A little a.m. rain;55;26;WNW;19;73%;57%;1

Fort Drum;Periods of snow;23;-6;WNW;12;83%;95%;1

Fulton;Snow, breezy, colder;26;12;NW;15;76%;90%;1

Glens Falls;Ice, then snow;28;2;W;10;87%;93%;1

Islip;A little a.m. rain;52;27;WNW;15;77%;58%;1

Ithaca;Snow, breezy, colder;28;11;WNW;14;88%;86%;1

Jamestown;Snow in the morning;24;13;NW;13;86%;93%;1

Massena;Snow;24;0;WNW;13;81%;96%;1

Montauk;A touch of rain;51;28;WNW;18;80%;60%;1

Montgomery;Morning rain, cloudy;42;17;WNW;11;80%;70%;1

Monticello;Morning rain, cloudy;40;15;WNW;11;94%;89%;1

New York;A little a.m. rain;53;26;WNW;13;75%;58%;1

New York Jfk;A little a.m. rain;53;26;WNW;22;77%;57%;1

New York Lga;A little a.m. rain;52;27;WNW;19;78%;58%;1

Newburgh;Morning rain, cloudy;44;21;W;10;85%;67%;1

Niagara Falls;Snow in the morning;27;13;WNW;14;74%;89%;1

Ogdensburg;Periods of snow;25;-2;WNW;8;75%;94%;1

Penn (Yan);Colder with snow;28;13;WNW;12;81%;87%;1

Plattsburgh;A snowstorm, breezy;25;3;NW;15;90%;96%;1

Poughkeepsie;Morning rain, cloudy;43;22;WNW;8;79%;70%;1

Rochester;Snow in the morning;28;13;WNW;11;77%;86%;1

Rome;Snow;32;7;WNW;11;87%;93%;1

Saranac Lake;Snow, heavy at times;22;-4;WNW;8;84%;95%;1

Shirley;A little a.m. rain;53;26;WNW;14;81%;58%;1

Syracuse;Colder with snow;27;13;NW;12;81%;92%;1

Watertown;Breezy with snow;25;-1;NW;14;80%;95%;1

Wellsville;Morning snow;27;13;WNW;13;81%;90%;1

Westhampton Beach;A little rain;52;22;WNW;18;78%;58%;1

White Plains;A little a.m. rain;50;22;WNW;13;79%;59%;1

_____

