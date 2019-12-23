NY Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny, colder;35;17;N;8;59%;0%;2

Binghamton;Colder;36;23;E;5;72%;0%;2

Buffalo;Rather cloudy;37;30;SSE;7;65%;1%;2

Central Park;Plenty of sun;46;33;NNE;6;51%;2%;2

Dansville;Partly sunny;40;29;SSE;4;72%;2%;2

Dunkirk;Rather cloudy;40;31;SSE;5;70%;0%;2

East Hampton;Plenty of sunshine;43;30;NNE;8;56%;2%;2

Elmira;Colder;39;23;SE;3;71%;0%;2

Farmingdale;Plenty of sunshine;45;28;NNE;8;59%;2%;2

Fort Drum;Colder;29;20;ESE;5;69%;0%;2

Fulton;Colder;34;19;SE;4;65%;0%;2

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;32;17;N;4;67%;2%;2

Islip;Plenty of sun;44;26;NNE;8;53%;1%;2

Ithaca;Colder;35;23;SE;5;79%;0%;2

Jamestown;Patchy freezing fog;40;29;SSE;6;78%;0%;2

Massena;Partly sunny;28;17;E;4;69%;0%;2

Montauk;Plenty of sunshine;44;32;NNE;8;59%;2%;2

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;41;20;NNE;5;70%;1%;2

Monticello;Turning sunny;41;19;NE;4;63%;1%;2

New York;Plenty of sunshine;46;33;N;9;55%;1%;2

New York Jfk;Sunny;45;30;NNE;11;64%;2%;2

New York Lga;Sunny;46;33;NNE;12;53%;2%;2

Newburgh;Mostly sunny, colder;40;20;N;8;65%;1%;2

Niagara Falls;Some brightening;36;28;SE;7;78%;0%;2

Ogdensburg;Colder;27;18;NE;4;73%;0%;2

Penn (Yan);Colder;36;26;S;4;73%;1%;2

Plattsburgh;Colder;30;16;SW;5;67%;0%;2

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny, cooler;41;19;NNE;6;62%;2%;2

Rochester;Colder;35;26;ESE;6;67%;3%;1

Rome;Colder;34;21;ENE;4;77%;0%;2

Saranac Lake;Colder;28;12;E;2;74%;0%;1

Shirley;Plenty of sunshine;44;24;NNE;7;54%;1%;2

Syracuse;Colder;35;23;SE;4;70%;0%;2

Watertown;Colder;31;19;ENE;5;70%;0%;1

Wellsville;Low clouds breaking;37;28;SSE;5;59%;1%;2

Westhampton Beach;Plenty of sunshine;44;21;NNE;8;62%;1%;2

White Plains;Mostly sunny;43;23;NNE;9;60%;2%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather