NY Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Colder;35;19;WNW;5;48%;82%;1

Binghamton;Snow showers, colder;30;13;WNW;9;62%;70%;1

Buffalo;A couple of squalls;30;17;WNW;19;61%;62%;1

Central Park;A little snow;37;25;WNW;4;65%;60%;1

Dansville;A couple of squalls;33;15;WNW;10;59%;62%;1

Dunkirk;A couple of squalls;30;18;WNW;16;62%;63%;1

East Hampton;A little snow;37;25;WNW;7;71%;58%;1

Elmira;Snow showers, colder;35;15;NW;9;54%;90%;2

Farmingdale;A little snow;38;23;WNW;7;70%;57%;1

Fort Drum;Snow squalls, colder;28;13;WNW;12;68%;77%;1

Fulton;Snow squalls, colder;32;20;WNW;11;60%;92%;1

Glens Falls;Snow showers, colder;30;16;WNW;6;59%;79%;1

Islip;A little snow;38;23;WNW;7;64%;57%;1

Ithaca;Snow showers, colder;33;16;WNW;11;62%;69%;1

Jamestown;A couple of squalls;25;13;WNW;15;68%;91%;1

Massena;Colder;30;10;W;9;57%;36%;1

Montauk;A little snow;39;26;WNW;7;71%;60%;1

Montgomery;A bit of a.m. snow;37;16;WNW;6;68%;58%;1

Monticello;Colder;33;14;WNW;6;62%;29%;1

New York;A little snow;37;25;WNW;7;58%;59%;1

New York Jfk;A little snow;39;24;WNW;10;68%;57%;1

New York Lga;A little snow;39;26;WNW;10;65%;60%;1

Newburgh;A little snow;37;19;W;6;67%;75%;1

Niagara Falls;Snow showers, colder;30;16;W;14;58%;62%;1

Ogdensburg;Colder;32;11;W;8;50%;39%;1

Penn (Yan);Snow showers, colder;33;17;WNW;13;52%;77%;1

Plattsburgh;Colder with flurries;32;13;W;6;53%;66%;1

Poughkeepsie;A little snow;37;18;WNW;4;66%;76%;1

Rochester;Snow showers, colder;31;18;W;12;59%;72%;1

Rome;Snow squalls, colder;33;16;WNW;8;74%;91%;1

Saranac Lake;Colder with flurries;25;3;W;7;60%;66%;1

Shirley;A little snow;38;21;WNW;5;74%;57%;1

Syracuse;Snow squalls, colder;34;20;WSW;11;61%;96%;1

Watertown;Snow squalls, colder;32;14;WNW;13;68%;76%;1

Wellsville;A couple of squalls;28;12;WNW;11;58%;91%;2

Westhampton Beach;A little snow;36;20;WNW;6;76%;57%;1

White Plains;A little a.m. snow;37;20;WNW;6;67%;59%;1

