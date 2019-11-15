NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sunny and quite cold;31;10;N;8;38%;3%;2
Binghamton;Sunny, but very cold;30;15;ENE;8;40%;2%;2
Buffalo;Partly sunny;29;16;E;10;56%;5%;2
Central Park;Mostly sunny, colder;39;29;NNE;15;31%;11%;2
Dansville;Turning sunny;31;13;SE;7;55%;5%;2
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;32;17;ESE;8;55%;6%;2
East Hampton;Partly sunny;40;33;NE;14;41%;12%;2
Elmira;Sunny, but cold;35;13;N;5;45%;2%;2
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;40;27;NE;15;35%;15%;2
Fort Drum;Sunny, but very cold;24;8;ESE;6;56%;3%;2
Fulton;Mostly sunny;28;14;E;4;50%;3%;2
Glens Falls;Sunny, but very cold;30;8;NNE;6;44%;3%;2
Islip;Mostly sunny, colder;40;30;NE;13;34%;15%;2
Ithaca;Sunny and quite cold;31;15;E;6;47%;5%;2
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;31;15;ESE;8;60%;6%;2
Massena;Sunny, but very cold;23;2;ESE;4;63%;2%;2
Montauk;Partly sunny;40;33;NE;14;42%;10%;2
Montgomery;Sunny and colder;36;16;NE;10;33%;3%;2
Monticello;Sunshine, but cold;34;18;NE;6;37%;3%;2
New York;Mostly sunny, colder;39;29;NE;12;31%;10%;2
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, cooler;40;28;NE;18;38%;14%;2
New York Lga;Mostly sunny, colder;39;30;NNE;17;31%;11%;2
Newburgh;Sunshine, but colder;36;19;NNE;10;43%;3%;2
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;29;15;ESE;9;58%;0%;2
Ogdensburg;Sunny, but very cold;23;2;NE;3;55%;3%;2
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;29;17;E;5;56%;4%;2
Plattsburgh;Sunshine, very cold;24;4;WNW;4;57%;2%;2
Poughkeepsie;Sunny and colder;37;17;NNE;8;33%;3%;2
Rochester;Partly sunny;28;14;ESE;7;50%;6%;2
Rome;Sunny, but very cold;31;10;ENE;4;51%;3%;2
Saranac Lake;Sunny, but very cold;22;-4;E;2;57%;2%;2
Shirley;Mostly sunny, colder;40;30;NE;11;39%;14%;2
Syracuse;Sunny and quite cold;29;14;E;5;51%;3%;2
Watertown;Sunny and quite cold;26;6;ENE;6;59%;3%;2
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;30;14;ESE;7;42%;4%;2
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;40;26;NE;16;39%;14%;2
White Plains;Colder with sunshine;38;21;NE;12;31%;8%;2
_____
