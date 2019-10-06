NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Rain at times;64;48;W;6;84%;93%;1
Binghamton;Rain;56;44;WSW;5;89%;83%;1
Buffalo;A little a.m. rain;63;45;WNW;10;69%;64%;3
Central Park;Showers around;78;56;N;7;70%;87%;1
Dansville;Periods of rain;63;44;WNW;4;80%;67%;1
Dunkirk;A little a.m. rain;63;45;NW;9;69%;64%;3
East Hampton;Rather cloudy, mist;74;58;WNW;11;78%;85%;1
Elmira;Rain;61;43;WNW;3;87%;80%;1
Farmingdale;Showers around;75;56;WNW;16;77%;89%;1
Fort Drum;Occasional rain;59;43;W;9;85%;75%;2
Fulton;Periods of rain;61;47;WNW;5;80%;71%;1
Glens Falls;Rain at times;61;43;SW;4;90%;91%;1
Islip;Showers around;75;57;NNW;15;69%;88%;1
Ithaca;Rain;59;43;W;4;92%;80%;1
Jamestown;Morning rain;59;41;NW;7;83%;66%;2
Massena;Spotty showers;62;43;WSW;9;79%;75%;1
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;75;60;SW;10;76%;75%;1
Montgomery;Periods of rain;67;46;NE;9;86%;93%;1
Monticello;Occasional rain;63;46;NW;7;83%;92%;1
New York;Showers around;78;57;NNW;10;63%;87%;1
New York Jfk;Showers around;76;56;NNW;18;79%;86%;1
New York Lga;A shower in the p.m.;78;59;N;14;66%;85%;1
Newburgh;Occasional rain;71;49;N;8;75%;92%;1
Niagara Falls;Morning showers;64;45;WNW;10;69%;100%;2
Ogdensburg;Showers;61;43;WSW;7;75%;71%;2
Penn (Yan);Periods of rain;62;46;W;5;84%;74%;1
Plattsburgh;Periods of rain;59;45;SW;4;84%;75%;1
Poughkeepsie;A little rain;70;48;NNE;7;79%;92%;1
Rochester;Rain in the morning;64;46;WNW;7;68%;69%;2
Rome;Rain;59;43;WSW;4;95%;83%;1
Saranac Lake;Periods of rain;55;38;WSW;6;88%;75%;1
Shirley;Drizzle;75;56;NNW;13;68%;86%;1
Syracuse;Rain;60;47;WSW;6;84%;81%;1
Watertown;Periods of rain;61;44;WNW;8;83%;71%;2
Wellsville;Periods of rain;59;41;WNW;6;76%;71%;1
Westhampton Beach;Mainly cloudy, mist;75;54;SW;12;78%;83%;1
White Plains;Showers around;75;52;N;10;74%;88%;1
