NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly cloudy;56;34;NNW;14;59%;1%;2
Binghamton;Breezy with some sun;50;31;N;15;70%;8%;3
Buffalo;Cool with some sun;54;39;ESE;8;72%;9%;2
Central Park;Partly sunny, windy;65;46;N;17;55%;2%;4
Dansville;Partly sunny, cool;55;36;N;8;71%;13%;2
Dunkirk;Partly sunny, cooler;55;38;E;8;69%;8%;3
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy, windy;65;45;N;16;66%;4%;3
Elmira;Cool with some sun;54;32;NNW;10;71%;11%;3
Farmingdale;Partly sunny, windy;64;44;N;17;57%;3%;4
Fort Drum;Cool with some sun;52;31;NNE;9;71%;25%;2
Fulton;Partly sunny, cool;53;33;NE;10;64%;13%;2
Glens Falls;Cloudy and breezy;55;30;NNW;14;60%;4%;1
Islip;Windy with some sun;64;45;N;16;57%;3%;4
Ithaca;Breezy with some sun;50;30;NNE;14;80%;25%;3
Jamestown;Partial sunshine;51;37;NE;9;76%;8%;3
Massena;Mostly cloudy;53;29;NW;9;63%;10%;3
Montauk;Low clouds and windy;65;47;N;17;64%;3%;2
Montgomery;Partly sunny, windy;61;33;NNW;17;61%;2%;4
Monticello;Partly sunny, windy;54;31;NNW;16;68%;4%;4
New York;Partly sunny, windy;65;46;NNE;17;51%;2%;4
New York Jfk;Partly sunny, windy;66;46;N;20;60%;2%;4
New York Lga;Partly sunny, windy;66;47;N;19;54%;2%;4
Newburgh;Windy with some sun;60;35;N;17;70%;2%;3
Niagara Falls;Clouds and sun, cool;54;38;NE;10;68%;2%;2
Ogdensburg;Rather cloudy, cool;54;31;NNW;6;63%;10%;2
Penn (Yan);Cool with some sun;53;36;NNW;9;74%;14%;2
Plattsburgh;Cloudy and breezy;53;33;NW;14;62%;23%;1
Poughkeepsie;Decreasing clouds;61;34;N;16;59%;2%;3
Rochester;Cool with some sun;53;38;NNE;10;71%;15%;2
Rome;Partly sunny, breezy;54;31;NNW;14;71%;11%;2
Saranac Lake;Cloudy and chilly;47;24;NNW;14;73%;17%;1
Shirley;Partly sunny, windy;64;41;NNE;16;68%;3%;4
Syracuse;Cool with some sun;53;35;NNE;11;67%;14%;2
Watertown;Cool with some sun;53;30;NNE;9;67%;11%;3
Wellsville;Partly sunny, cooler;52;34;NNE;9;69%;10%;3
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, windy;64;40;NNE;17;59%;3%;4
White Plains;Decreasing clouds;62;39;N;17;61%;2%;4
_____
