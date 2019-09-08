NY Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;71;49;NNE;6;55%;3%;4

Binghamton;Partly sunny;66;49;NE;4;69%;36%;3

Buffalo;Partly sunny;70;55;E;6;64%;13%;5

Central Park;Periods of sunshine;73;62;N;5;60%;33%;3

Dansville;Partly sunny;70;52;ESE;5;66%;17%;4

Dunkirk;Clouds and sunshine;71;56;ESE;7;65%;16%;6

East Hampton;Sun and clouds;71;60;E;7;63%;15%;5

Elmira;Clouds and sun;69;49;ENE;3;74%;38%;3

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;72;59;WSW;8;62%;19%;3

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;66;47;ESE;5;62%;8%;5

Fulton;Partly sunny;67;46;ENE;4;57%;7%;5

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;69;42;NNE;3;60%;4%;5

Islip;Partly sunny;72;60;ENE;7;60%;17%;3

Ithaca;Some sun;67;48;E;4;69%;36%;4

Jamestown;Periods of sun;68;54;ENE;5;69%;22%;3

Massena;Partly sunny;65;42;SW;4;61%;8%;5

Montauk;Clouds and sun;70;60;E;6;66%;14%;5

Montgomery;Partly sunny, nice;70;52;N;4;67%;31%;3

Monticello;Periods of sun;68;52;NNE;4;70%;32%;3

New York;Periods of sun;73;62;ENE;6;58%;33%;3

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;73;62;SSE;9;67%;21%;3

New York Lga;Clouds and sun;74;64;SE;10;56%;20%;3

Newburgh;Partly sunny;72;54;N;5;66%;31%;3

Niagara Falls;Clouds and sun;68;53;E;7;65%;7%;4

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;66;44;ENE;4;61%;8%;5

Penn (Yan);Partial sunshine;68;52;NE;4;65%;15%;4

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;65;44;N;4;60%;4%;5

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;72;51;NNE;3;61%;31%;3

Rochester;Partly sunny;68;50;ESE;7;65%;12%;4

Rome;Sun and some clouds;69;47;NE;4;63%;8%;5

Saranac Lake;Clouds and sun;62;33;ENE;3;63%;5%;5

Shirley;Clouds and sun;72;58;ENE;6;61%;16%;3

Syracuse;Some sunshine;69;49;SSW;4;60%;9%;4

Watertown;Clouds and sun;67;42;E;4;60%;8%;5

Wellsville;Partly sunny;67;52;ESE;5;72%;29%;3

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, nice;71;56;NNW;8;65%;15%;3

White Plains;Periods of sun, nice;71;57;WNW;6;61%;33%;3

