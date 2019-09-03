NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, September 5, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A strong t-storm;78;52;WNW;10;73%;59%;2
Binghamton;A shower or t-storm;73;48;NNW;12;78%;61%;3
Buffalo;A shower in the a.m.;70;51;N;13;73%;57%;3
Central Park;A strong t-storm;85;65;NNW;7;73%;71%;6
Dansville;A shower in the a.m.;75;50;NNW;10;69%;61%;2
Dunkirk;Not as warm;70;50;N;11;80%;57%;3
East Hampton;A p.m. t-storm;79;63;WSW;9;84%;73%;6
Elmira;A morning t-storm;77;49;NNW;10;73%;62%;3
Farmingdale;A p.m. t-storm;80;62;WSW;14;78%;66%;6
Fort Drum;A morning t-storm;70;47;N;14;78%;63%;2
Fulton;A morning t-storm;72;49;NW;14;69%;59%;3
Glens Falls;A shower or t-storm;77;47;WNW;11;75%;61%;4
Islip;A p.m. t-storm;80;62;WSW;10;81%;66%;6
Ithaca;A morning t-storm;74;47;NNW;12;79%;61%;3
Jamestown;A morning shower;66;48;NNW;12;83%;59%;3
Massena;A morning t-storm;86;44;WNW;15;56%;59%;2
Montauk;A p.m. t-storm;79;64;WSW;9;81%;73%;6
Montgomery;A strong t-storm;82;53;NNW;10;76%;60%;4
Monticello;A strong t-storm;77;49;NW;7;83%;60%;3
New York;A strong t-storm;85;64;NNW;7;70%;71%;6
New York Jfk;A strong t-storm;81;63;W;15;82%;71%;6
New York Lga;A strong t-storm;86;66;WNW;12;65%;71%;6
Newburgh;A strong t-storm;83;55;NNW;8;81%;60%;4
Niagara Falls;Not as warm;69;51;NNW;11;79%;27%;3
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;81;45;WNW;9;66%;29%;2
Penn (Yan);A morning t-storm;75;51;NW;12;68%;58%;2
Plattsburgh;A morning t-storm;76;48;NNW;12;73%;60%;3
Poughkeepsie;A strong t-storm;83;55;N;9;71%;60%;3
Rochester;A shower in the a.m.;73;53;NNW;12;72%;58%;2
Rome;A morning t-storm;73;47;WNW;12;77%;71%;3
Saranac Lake;A morning t-storm;71;36;NW;13;76%;65%;3
Shirley;A p.m. t-storm;80;62;WSW;10;83%;73%;6
Syracuse;A morning t-storm;75;51;W;15;70%;63%;3
Watertown;A morning t-storm;71;45;N;16;74%;62%;2
Wellsville;A morning t-storm;70;48;NNW;9;80%;59%;3
Westhampton Beach;A p.m. t-storm;79;62;WSW;12;83%;73%;6
White Plains;A strong t-storm;83;57;NW;10;77%;51%;6
