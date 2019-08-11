NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Clouds and sun;84;66;S;6;57%;36%;8
Binghamton;Nice with some sun;80;63;S;7;60%;66%;8
Buffalo;A t-storm in spots;80;68;SSW;12;72%;85%;6
Central Park;Mostly sunny;85;72;SSW;5;49%;25%;8
Dansville;Clouds and sun, nice;84;66;SSE;6;61%;81%;5
Dunkirk;Clouds and sun, nice;82;68;S;9;67%;81%;7
East Hampton;Mostly sunny, humid;81;70;SW;7;61%;23%;8
Elmira;Partly sunny;83;66;S;6;64%;67%;8
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;83;70;SW;11;54%;27%;8
Fort Drum;A t-storm in spots;80;63;SW;11;65%;73%;4
Fulton;A t-storm in spots;82;65;S;6;62%;73%;5
Glens Falls;A t-storm in spots;83;62;WSW;8;60%;74%;7
Islip;Mostly sunny;83;72;SW;9;53%;26%;8
Ithaca;Partly sunny;82;63;SSE;7;62%;66%;6
Jamestown;Partly sunny;80;63;SW;8;66%;78%;7
Massena;A t-storm in spots;81;59;W;10;66%;75%;4
Montauk;Mostly sunny;81;69;SW;7;63%;24%;8
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;84;65;WSW;7;58%;30%;8
Monticello;Mostly sunny;82;63;WSW;6;63%;33%;8
New York;Mostly sunny;85;72;SW;7;49%;25%;8
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;84;72;SSW;12;58%;27%;8
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;87;74;SSW;11;43%;25%;8
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;85;68;SW;7;62%;29%;8
Niagara Falls;A t-storm in spots;81;68;SW;8;72%;80%;4
Ogdensburg;A t-storm in spots;79;64;SW;7;73%;55%;4
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;82;65;SSW;7;61%;67%;6
Plattsburgh;A t-storm in spots;82;61;W;8;63%;74%;4
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;86;67;S;6;53%;29%;8
Rochester;A t-storm in spots;82;68;SW;8;72%;85%;5
Rome;A t-storm in spots;82;65;SE;6;62%;73%;6
Saranac Lake;A t-storm in spots;76;55;SW;9;65%;74%;5
Shirley;Mostly sunny;84;71;SW;9;57%;26%;8
Syracuse;A t-storm in spots;83;65;S;8;58%;73%;6
Watertown;A t-storm in spots;80;63;S;10;68%;73%;4
Wellsville;Partly sunny;81;64;SSW;6;64%;69%;5
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, humid;83;68;SW;10;58%;21%;8
White Plains;Mostly sunny;84;69;SSW;8;51%;25%;8
