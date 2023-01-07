Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, January 7, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;33;WSW;1;92%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;31;W;7;85%

Buffalo;Showers;35;WSW;5;96%

Central Park;Clear;39;W;6;66%

Dansville;Showers;36;S;3;72%

Dunkirk;Showers;36;W;8;94%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;37;NW;3;93%

Elmira;Cloudy;34;SSW;3;78%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;39;WNW;3;67%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;36;W;8;69%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;4;94%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;34;S;6;88%

Islip;Cloudy;40;WNW;3;83%

Ithaca;Cloudy;34;SW;6;75%

Jamestown;Flurries;30;W;13;100%

Massena;Cloudy;31;WNW;12;85%

Montauk;Partly cloudy;41;NW;7;85%

Montgomery;Clear;30;SE;3;88%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;29;WNW;2;94%

New York;Clear;39;W;6;65%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;39;WNW;9;69%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;40;WNW;9;62%

Newburgh;Clear;34;WNW;1;83%

Niagara Falls;Showers;36;WSW;5;90%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;30;NNW;12;92%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;36;WSW;4;72%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;85%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;34;Calm;0;96%

Rochester;Cloudy;36;WSW;3;82%

Rome;Cloudy;34;W;8;92%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;32;SW;7;88%

Shirley;Cloudy;40;WNW;5;85%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;36;WSW;9;85%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;36;WSW;8;89%

Wellsville;Cloudy;32;W;2;92%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;39;NW;6;92%

White Plains;Clear;39;NW;14;66%

_____

