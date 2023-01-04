Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, January 4, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;37;N;1;96%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;9;100%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;38;NNE;3;98%

Central Park;Showers;58;SSW;2;77%

Dansville;Cloudy;41;NW;3;95%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;40;NNE;2;99%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;4;95%

Elmira;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;100%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;53;SW;3;86%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;34;ENE;7;100%

Fulton;Cloudy;37;N;2;98%

Glens Falls;Showers;35;Calm;0;92%

Islip;Cloudy;51;SSW;3;94%

Ithaca;Fog;41;Calm;0;93%

Jamestown;Partly cloudy;55;SW;9;100%

Massena;Showers;35;NNE;8;81%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;8;86%

Montgomery;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;95%

Monticello;Cloudy;40;WNW;2;95%

New York;Showers;58;WSW;7;77%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;48;S;6;100%

New York Lga;Showers;51;S;7;89%

Newburgh;Showers;45;NNW;1;99%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;37;NNE;4;95%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;36;NNE;7;86%

Penn (Yan);Showers;41;N;1;98%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;36;N;7;85%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;46;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Rain;38;NNE;2;95%

Rome;Clear;41;ESE;3;100%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;33;NE;3;95%

Shirley;Cloudy;51;SSW;8;85%

Syracuse;Showers;41;SSW;5;93%

Watertown;Showers;35;NNE;9;95%

Wellsville;Cloudy;58;SW;4;91%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;50;SW;12;96%

White Plains;Fog;49;Calm;0;96%

_____

