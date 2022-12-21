Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, December 21, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;22;N;1;89%

Binghamton;Clear;19;Calm;0;87%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;24;SSW;4;75%

Central Park;Clear;30;N;3;63%

Dansville;Mostly clear;20;ESE;7;81%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;26;S;5;78%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;28;N;3;80%

Elmira;Clear;13;Calm;0;91%

Farmingdale;Clear;29;NNW;1;66%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;27;SSE;9;79%

Fulton;Mostly clear;22;S;2;87%

Glens Falls;Clear;14;Calm;0;91%

Islip;Clear;29;NNW;2;84%

Ithaca;Clear;15;ENE;5;87%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;18;S;3;96%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;24;S;3;84%

Montauk;Clear;34;N;7;63%

Montgomery;Clear;19;Calm;0;84%

Monticello;Clear;10;NNW;1;92%

New York;Clear;30;N;3;63%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;28;N;6;65%

New York Lga;Clear;31;NNW;8;61%

Newburgh;Clear;22;N;1;83%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;28;SW;3;89%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;25;S;6;86%

Penn (Yan);Clear;22;SW;2;87%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;12;Calm;0;84%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;20;Calm;0;84%

Rochester;Clear;20;SSW;2;85%

Rome;Clear;22;ENE;3;96%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;19;WSW;6;87%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;27;NNW;7;74%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;25;SE;3;81%

Watertown;Cloudy;29;S;6;74%

Wellsville;Clear;22;NNE;1;82%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;22;N;3;84%

White Plains;Clear;24;NNW;8;74%

_____

