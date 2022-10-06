NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 6, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Fog;46;N;1;97% Binghamton;Fog;47;W;5;79% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;53;SSW;3;72% Central Park;Fog;53;Calm;0;89% Dansville;Mostly sunny;47;SE;7;86% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;56;S;5;68% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;60;N;2;95% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;43;SW;5;96% Farmingdale;Sunny;57;NNW;1;87% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;7;87% Fulton;Mostly sunny;43;Calm;0;92% Glens Falls;Sunny;36;Calm;0;96% Islip;Sunny;58;NNW;1;98% Ithaca;Sunny;43;ENE;6;100% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;45;S;5;92% Massena;Partly sunny;48;SW;6;89% Montauk;Showers;61;N;6;89% Montgomery;Fog;43;Calm;0;96% Monticello;Sunny;38;WNW;2;97% New York;Fog;56;Calm;0;75% New York Jfk;Sunny;53;NNW;8;89% New York Lga;Sunny;58;NW;7;71% Newburgh;Fog;45;NNW;1;98% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;3;95% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;48;S;5;100% Penn (Yan);Sunny;52;WSW;2;92% Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;40;Calm;0;96% Poughkeepsie;Fog;48;Calm;0;100% Rochester;Partly sunny;49;SW;1;89% Rome;Mostly sunny;41;Calm;0;92% Saranac Lake;Sunny;32;Calm;0;95% Shirley;Mostly sunny;58;Calm;0;90% Syracuse;Sunny;46;E;3;85% Watertown;Partly sunny;49;Calm;0;89% Wellsville;Sunny;48;NNE;1;85% Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;61;N;3;93% White Plains;Sunny;49;NNW;1;97% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather