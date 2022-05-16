NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;63;S;2;96% Binghamton;Cloudy;59;S;3;96% Buffalo;Cloudy;60;NW;3;79% Central Park;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;0;83% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;9;90% Dunkirk;Cloudy;61;WSW;4;90% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;56;SSW;2;94% Elmira;Fog;57;Calm;0;100% Farmingdale;Sunny;65;SE;5;87% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;62;SSE;7;86% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;61;N;3;93% Glens Falls;Cloudy;63;S;3;96% Islip;Mostly sunny;60;SSE;2;87% Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;61;N;3;100% Jamestown;Thunderstorms;57;N;8;82% Massena;Partly sunny;59;Calm;0;100% Montauk;Mostly sunny;54;N;5;100% Montgomery;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;96% Monticello;Partly sunny;59;NW;1;95% New York;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;84% New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;63;SE;5;87% New York Lga;Sunny;68;S;8;81% Newburgh;Mostly sunny;64;NNW;1;96% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;58;NW;3;82% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;63;N;3;87% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;65;SW;3;96% Plattsburgh;Sunny;59;Calm;0;96% Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;93% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;60;W;1;85% Rome;Sunny;61;ESE;7;89% Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;59;SW;2;98% Shirley;Mostly sunny;60;Calm;0;89% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;61;E;7;96% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;90% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;1;92% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;57;S;3;96% White Plains;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;89% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather