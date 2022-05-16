Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Monday, May 16, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;63;S;2;96%

Binghamton;Cloudy;59;S;3;96%

Buffalo;Cloudy;60;NW;3;79%

Central Park;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;0;83%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;9;90%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;61;WSW;4;90%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;56;SSW;2;94%

Elmira;Fog;57;Calm;0;100%

Farmingdale;Sunny;65;SE;5;87%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;62;SSE;7;86%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;61;N;3;93%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;63;S;3;96%

Islip;Mostly sunny;60;SSE;2;87%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;61;N;3;100%

Jamestown;Thunderstorms;57;N;8;82%

Massena;Partly sunny;59;Calm;0;100%

Montauk;Mostly sunny;54;N;5;100%

Montgomery;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Partly sunny;59;NW;1;95%

New York;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;84%

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;63;SE;5;87%

New York Lga;Sunny;68;S;8;81%

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;64;NNW;1;96%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;58;NW;3;82%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;63;N;3;87%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;65;SW;3;96%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;59;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;60;W;1;85%

Rome;Sunny;61;ESE;7;89%

Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;59;SW;2;98%

Shirley;Mostly sunny;60;Calm;0;89%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;61;E;7;96%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;90%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;1;92%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;57;S;3;96%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;89%

_____

