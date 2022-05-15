Skip to main content
weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Sunday, May 15, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;65;S;2;93%

Binghamton;Partly sunny;62;S;5;93%

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;60;SW;4;84%

Central Park;Showers;63;Calm;0;100%

Dansville;Sunny;62;SE;5;93%

Dunkirk;Sunny;63;SW;5;75%

East Hampton;Showers;56;SSW;2;93%

Elmira;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Fog;60;SSW;8;96%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;6;100%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;62;SE;3;89%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;64;SSW;9;93%

Islip;Fog;59;S;1;92%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;5;93%

Jamestown;Fog;61;SW;7;100%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;62;NE;3;96%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;56;SSE;3;100%

Montgomery;Cloudy;62;S;3;96%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;63;WSW;2;95%

New York;Showers;62;Calm;0;96%

New York Jfk;Fog;57;Calm;0;100%

New York Lga;Fog;61;Calm;0;93%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;65;W;1;93%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;59;SW;3;80%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;64;Calm;0;100%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;69;SW;4;85%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;93%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;96%

Rochester;Mostly sunny;63;SW;2;81%

Rome;Mostly sunny;63;ESE;5;93%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%

Syracuse;Partly sunny;65;SSE;3;84%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;90%

Wellsville;Partly sunny;65;SW;4;86%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;58;N;3;96%

White Plains;Fog;62;Calm;0;93%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By