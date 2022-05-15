NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Sunday, May 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;65;S;2;93% Binghamton;Partly sunny;62;S;5;93% Buffalo;Mostly sunny;60;SW;4;84% Central Park;Showers;63;Calm;0;100% Dansville;Sunny;62;SE;5;93% Dunkirk;Sunny;63;SW;5;75% East Hampton;Showers;56;SSW;2;93% Elmira;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;93% Farmingdale;Fog;60;SSW;8;96% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;6;100% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;62;SE;3;89% Glens Falls;Cloudy;64;SSW;9;93% Islip;Fog;59;S;1;92% Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;5;93% Jamestown;Fog;61;SW;7;100% Massena;Mostly cloudy;62;NE;3;96% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;56;SSE;3;100% Montgomery;Cloudy;62;S;3;96% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;63;WSW;2;95% New York;Showers;62;Calm;0;96% New York Jfk;Fog;57;Calm;0;100% New York Lga;Fog;61;Calm;0;93% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;65;W;1;93% Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;59;SW;3;80% Ogdensburg;Sunny;64;Calm;0;100% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;69;SW;4;85% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;93% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;96% Rochester;Mostly sunny;63;SW;2;81% Rome;Mostly sunny;63;ESE;5;93% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;100% Shirley;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;93% Syracuse;Partly sunny;65;SSE;3;84% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;90% Wellsville;Partly sunny;65;SW;4;86% Westhampton Beach;Showers;58;N;3;96% White Plains;Fog;62;Calm;0;93% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather