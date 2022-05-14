NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Saturday, May 14, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;69;S;2;85% Binghamton;Sunny;61;Calm;0;93% Buffalo;Sunny;64;S;3;78% Central Park;Showers;62;Calm;0;96% Dansville;Mostly sunny;63;SSE;8;86% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;6;71% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;61;S;1;82% Elmira;Sunny;57;Calm;0;96% Farmingdale;Showers;62;Calm;0;100% Fort Drum;Sunny;65;SE;8;83% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;81% Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;8;89% Islip;Showers;59;ESE;1;88% Ithaca;Sunny;65;E;5;86% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;60;S;5;92% Massena;Sunny;62;Calm;0;89% Montauk;Fog;58;Calm;0;100% Montgomery;Partly sunny;62;SSW;6;96% Monticello;Fog;65;W;1;95% New York;Showers;62;Calm;0;87% New York Jfk;Showers;60;ESE;5;96% New York Lga;Showers;61;NE;3;93% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;67;ESE;1;92% Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;62;S;3;76% Ogdensburg;Sunny;68;S;8;82% Penn (Yan);Sunny;66;SW;3;95% Plattsburgh;Sunny;63;Calm;0;80% Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;63;Calm;0;93% Rochester;Sunny;64;S;2;78% Rome;Sunny;64;E;5;86% Saranac Lake;Sunny;57;Calm;0;86% Shirley;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;93% Syracuse;Mostly sunny;67;Calm;0;81% Watertown;Sunny;68;S;6;78% Wellsville;Sunny;65;S;4;86% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;61;S;5;96% White Plains;Cloudy;62;SE;3;93% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather