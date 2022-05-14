Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Saturday, May 14, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;69;S;2;85%

Binghamton;Sunny;61;Calm;0;93%

Buffalo;Sunny;64;S;3;78%

Central Park;Showers;62;Calm;0;96%

Dansville;Mostly sunny;63;SSE;8;86%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;6;71%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;61;S;1;82%

Elmira;Sunny;57;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Showers;62;Calm;0;100%

Fort Drum;Sunny;65;SE;8;83%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;81%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;8;89%

Islip;Showers;59;ESE;1;88%

Ithaca;Sunny;65;E;5;86%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;60;S;5;92%

Massena;Sunny;62;Calm;0;89%

Montauk;Fog;58;Calm;0;100%

Montgomery;Partly sunny;62;SSW;6;96%

Monticello;Fog;65;W;1;95%

New York;Showers;62;Calm;0;87%

New York Jfk;Showers;60;ESE;5;96%

New York Lga;Showers;61;NE;3;93%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;67;ESE;1;92%

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;62;S;3;76%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;68;S;8;82%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;66;SW;3;95%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;63;Calm;0;80%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;63;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Sunny;64;S;2;78%

Rome;Sunny;64;E;5;86%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;57;Calm;0;86%

Shirley;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;93%

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;67;Calm;0;81%

Watertown;Sunny;68;S;6;78%

Wellsville;Sunny;65;S;4;86%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;61;S;5;96%

White Plains;Cloudy;62;SE;3;93%

