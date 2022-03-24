NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Thursday, March 24, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;36;S;2;94% Binghamton;Cloudy;34;SE;15;96% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;6;69% Central Park;Cloudy;41;ENE;14;92% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;46;SE;9;76% Dunkirk;Cloudy;48;SSW;6;72% East Hampton;Rain;41;E;14;98% Elmira;Cloudy;41;ENE;7;92% Farmingdale;Cloudy;44;ENE;15;92% Fort Drum;Cloudy;39;SSE;25;80% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;39;SE;13;85% Glens Falls;Rain;35;WNW;3;92% Islip;Showers;46;ENE;7;76% Ithaca;Cloudy;39;SSE;16;88% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;45;S;8;96% Massena;Mostly cloudy;36;ENE;12;92% Montauk;Showers;41;E;13;95% Montgomery;Showers;35;NNE;9;95% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;34;E;6;98% New York;Showers;42;N;8;92% New York Jfk;Cloudy;44;ENE;15;92% New York Lga;Showers;41;NE;17;88% Newburgh;Showers;37;ENE;12;93% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;45;SW;6;78% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;100% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;44;S;10;78% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;37;S;7;85% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;38;N;6;89% Rochester;Partly sunny;48;SSW;12;79% Rome;Cloudy;37;SE;12;92% Saranac Lake;Showers;35;WSW;5;95% Shirley;Showers;43;E;8;88% Syracuse;Cloudy;40;ESE;17;92% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;6;73% Wellsville;Cloudy;43;S;5;88% Westhampton Beach;Showers;43;E;15;93% White Plains;Mostly cloudy;39;E;18;92% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather