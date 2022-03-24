Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Thursday, March 24, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;36;S;2;94%

Binghamton;Cloudy;34;SE;15;96%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;6;69%

Central Park;Cloudy;41;ENE;14;92%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;46;SE;9;76%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;48;SSW;6;72%

East Hampton;Rain;41;E;14;98%

Elmira;Cloudy;41;ENE;7;92%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;44;ENE;15;92%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;39;SSE;25;80%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;39;SE;13;85%

Glens Falls;Rain;35;WNW;3;92%

Islip;Showers;46;ENE;7;76%

Ithaca;Cloudy;39;SSE;16;88%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;45;S;8;96%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;36;ENE;12;92%

Montauk;Showers;41;E;13;95%

Montgomery;Showers;35;NNE;9;95%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;34;E;6;98%

New York;Showers;42;N;8;92%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;44;ENE;15;92%

New York Lga;Showers;41;NE;17;88%

Newburgh;Showers;37;ENE;12;93%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;45;SW;6;78%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;100%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;44;S;10;78%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;37;S;7;85%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;38;N;6;89%

Rochester;Partly sunny;48;SSW;12;79%

Rome;Cloudy;37;SE;12;92%

Saranac Lake;Showers;35;WSW;5;95%

Shirley;Showers;43;E;8;88%

Syracuse;Cloudy;40;ESE;17;92%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;6;73%

Wellsville;Cloudy;43;S;5;88%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;43;E;15;93%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;39;E;18;92%

