NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Monday, March 21, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Sunny;38;WNW;4;78% Binghamton;Sunny;31;WNW;5;75% Buffalo;Mostly sunny;32;SW;3;76% Central Park;Sunny;45;N;5;45% Dansville;Mostly sunny;31;N;3;82% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;35;SW;4;65% East Hampton;Sunny;43;NW;6;58% Elmira;Mostly sunny;29;SW;6;88% Farmingdale;Sunny;47;NW;8;51% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;34;W;8;79% Fulton;Mostly sunny;34;WSW;6;75% Glens Falls;Sunny;37;NNW;3;66% Islip;Sunny;43;WNW;4;57% Ithaca;Sunny;27;Calm;0;92% Jamestown;Mostly sunny;30;SW;7;88% Massena;Mostly sunny;31;WSW;6;90% Montauk;Sunny;43;WNW;8;70% Montgomery;Sunny;37;WNW;12;64% Monticello;Sunny;35;WNW;5;80% New York;Sunny;46;S;3;47% New York Jfk;Sunny;45;WNW;14;47% New York Lga;Sunny;45;WNW;7;47% Newburgh;Sunny;39;WNW;14;65% Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;32;WSW;3;80% Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;25;Calm;0;100% Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;40;SSW;9;67% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;35;W;3;66% Poughkeepsie;Sunny;33;E;3;84% Rochester;Sunny;33;WSW;8;78% Rome;Mostly cloudy;30;NNW;3;95% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;30;SSW;3;88% Shirley;Sunny;42;W;5;59% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;35;WSW;12;75% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;8;85% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;33;W;9;58% Westhampton Beach;Sunny;39;W;5;66% White Plains;Sunny;41;W;12;55% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather