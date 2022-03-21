Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Monday, March 21, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Sunny;38;WNW;4;78%

Binghamton;Sunny;31;WNW;5;75%

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;32;SW;3;76%

Central Park;Sunny;45;N;5;45%

Dansville;Mostly sunny;31;N;3;82%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;35;SW;4;65%

East Hampton;Sunny;43;NW;6;58%

Elmira;Mostly sunny;29;SW;6;88%

Farmingdale;Sunny;47;NW;8;51%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;34;W;8;79%

Fulton;Mostly sunny;34;WSW;6;75%

Glens Falls;Sunny;37;NNW;3;66%

Islip;Sunny;43;WNW;4;57%

Ithaca;Sunny;27;Calm;0;92%

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;30;SW;7;88%

Massena;Mostly sunny;31;WSW;6;90%

Montauk;Sunny;43;WNW;8;70%

Montgomery;Sunny;37;WNW;12;64%

Monticello;Sunny;35;WNW;5;80%

New York;Sunny;46;S;3;47%

New York Jfk;Sunny;45;WNW;14;47%

New York Lga;Sunny;45;WNW;7;47%

Newburgh;Sunny;39;WNW;14;65%

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;32;WSW;3;80%

Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;25;Calm;0;100%

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;40;SSW;9;67%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;35;W;3;66%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;33;E;3;84%

Rochester;Sunny;33;WSW;8;78%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;30;NNW;3;95%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;30;SSW;3;88%

Shirley;Sunny;42;W;5;59%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;35;WSW;12;75%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;8;85%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;33;W;9;58%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;39;W;5;66%

White Plains;Sunny;41;W;12;55%

