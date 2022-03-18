NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, March 18, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Fog;46;NE;1;95% Binghamton;Partly cloudy;47;SSW;3;92% Buffalo;Partly cloudy;45;SW;2;83% Central Park;Showers;53;Calm;0;96% Dansville;Clear;46;SE;5;67% Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;49;S;4;72% East Hampton;Fog;51;NW;3;93% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;92% Farmingdale;Showers;53;NW;5;93% Fort Drum;Cloudy;48;SSE;8;72% Fulton;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;78% Glens Falls;Fog;41;Calm;0;95% Islip;Showers;50;NNW;2;84% Ithaca;Mostly clear;42;E;6;100% Jamestown;Clear;49;S;5;56% Massena;Partly cloudy;52;WSW;7;46% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;48;NNW;3;100% Montgomery;Showers;49;WSW;6;96% Monticello;Fog;41;WNW;2;95% New York;Showers;54;W;2;93% New York Jfk;Fog;52;NNW;12;96% New York Lga;Fog;53;WNW;3;96% Newburgh;Fog;50;N;1;97% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;41;SW;2;93% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;48;SSW;6;66% Penn (Yan);Clear;45;SW;8;74% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;88% Poughkeepsie;Fog;50;Calm;0;96% Rochester;Partly cloudy;44;WSW;5;78% Rome;Partly cloudy;40;E;3;96% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;32;SSW;3;88% Shirley;Showers;51;NNW;6;92% Syracuse;Mostly clear;48;E;5;82% Watertown;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;82% Wellsville;Clear;52;Calm;0;48% Westhampton Beach;Showers;50;NNW;10;96% White Plains;Fog;51;NW;8;96% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather