NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, February 27, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;22;SSW;2;69%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;22;W;10;68%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;27;WSW;11;59%

Central Park;Clear;31;N;6;49%

Dansville;Mostly clear;26;W;7;55%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;27;SW;13;56%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;19;WSW;3;90%

Elmira;Mostly clear;25;WSW;6;62%

Farmingdale;Clear;30;W;7;53%

Fort Drum;Snow;25;WSW;10;86%

Fulton;Flurries;25;WSW;7;65%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;22;SSW;8;68%

Islip;Clear;31;W;3;49%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;23;W;8;68%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;17;SSW;9;91%

Massena;Cloudy;26;WSW;14;48%

Montauk;Mostly clear;30;WSW;3;74%

Montgomery;Cloudy;21;SW;6;74%

Monticello;Cloudy;22;W;4;77%

New York;Mostly clear;31;SSW;9;51%

New York Jfk;Clear;30;W;13;53%

New York Lga;Clear;31;W;10;47%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;25;WSW;8;68%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;26;SW;12;64%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;25;SW;12;68%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;24;S;6;59%

Plattsburgh;Snow;27;N;5;60%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;23;Calm;0;71%

Rochester;Cloudy;26;W;21;68%

Rome;Flurries;27;W;7;66%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;20;SW;10;88%

Shirley;Clear;28;SW;6;60%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;27;WSW;15;58%

Watertown;Flurries;28;WSW;13;81%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;20;W;7;67%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;17;Calm;0;87%

White Plains;Clear;27;W;5;58%

