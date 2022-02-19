NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, February 19, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly clear;17;S;1;78% Binghamton;Mostly clear;14;S;5;73% Buffalo;Cloudy;25;SSW;10;44% Central Park;Clear;27;Calm;6;44% Dansville;Mostly clear;22;ESE;12;60% Dunkirk;Snow;26;SSW;15;44% East Hampton;Mostly clear;23;NNW;6;52% Elmira;Mostly clear;13;Calm;0;88% Farmingdale;Clear;26;NW;3;48% Fort Drum;Mostly clear;12;SSE;13;81% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;14;N;6;77% Glens Falls;Mostly clear;12;Calm;0;80% Islip;Clear;24;NW;2;50% Ithaca;Clear;16;SSE;13;77% Jamestown;Partly cloudy;17;SSW;15;80% Massena;Cloudy;-3;Calm;0;71% Montauk;Mostly clear;26;NNW;14;48% Montgomery;Mostly clear;17;WSW;3;73% Monticello;Mostly clear;14;WSW;1;87% New York;Clear;29;WNW;2;47% New York Jfk;Clear;25;NNE;8;52% New York Lga;Clear;28;NNE;6;44% Newburgh;Mostly clear;19;WSW;6;67% Niagara Falls;Flurries;21;SSW;12;64% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;14;SSE;8;78% Penn (Yan);Clear;22;SSW;15;57% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;7;Calm;0;87% Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;19;Calm;0;67% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;22;SSW;16;60% Rome;Clear;13;E;8;84% Saranac Lake;Clear;3;Calm;0;86% Shirley;Mostly clear;25;NNW;5;60% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;17;ESE;10;64% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;17;SSE;7;73% Wellsville;Mostly clear;18;S;5;71% Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;22;NNW;5;68% White Plains;Clear;21;Calm;0;62% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather