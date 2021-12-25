NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Saturday, December 25, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;29;E;1;87% Binghamton;Cloudy;34;SSE;8;92% Buffalo;Showers;49;S;4;71% Central Park;Showers;37;NE;5;81% Dansville;Cloudy;47;SSE;9;68% Dunkirk;Showers;50;SSW;10;71% East Hampton;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;97% Elmira;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;85% Farmingdale;Cloudy;35;ENE;6;88% Fort Drum;Cloudy;33;SE;16;82% Fulton;Cloudy;34;N;7;81% Glens Falls;Snow;26;Calm;0;84% Islip;Cloudy;38;ENE;2;89% Ithaca;Showers;38;SSE;15;82% Jamestown;Cloudy;46;SSW;13;100% Massena;Flurries;23;ENE;13;77% Montauk;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;95% Montgomery;Ice;30;Calm;0;92% Monticello;Cloudy;29;ENE;2;97% New York;Showers;39;N;3;82% New York Jfk;Showers;36;E;8;89% New York Lga;Showers;36;E;8;78% Newburgh;Ice;30;N;5;92% Niagara Falls;Showers;42;S;4;88% Ogdensburg;Sleet;25;ENE;9;92% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;42;SSW;15;67% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;22;Calm;0;81% Poughkeepsie;Ice;31;Calm;0;88% Rochester;Cloudy;38;SSW;5;82% Rome;Ice;32;E;9;88% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;21;Calm;0;87% Shirley;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;92% Syracuse;Showers;33;ENE;7;91% Watertown;Cloudy;34;NE;6;85% Wellsville;Cloudy;43;S;9;67% Westhampton Beach;Showers;34;NNW;5;92% White Plains;Cloudy;31;E;6;85% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather