NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Saturday, December 25, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;29;E;1;87%

Binghamton;Cloudy;34;SSE;8;92%

Buffalo;Showers;49;S;4;71%

Central Park;Showers;37;NE;5;81%

Dansville;Cloudy;47;SSE;9;68%

Dunkirk;Showers;50;SSW;10;71%

East Hampton;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;97%

Elmira;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;85%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;35;ENE;6;88%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;33;SE;16;82%

Fulton;Cloudy;34;N;7;81%

Glens Falls;Snow;26;Calm;0;84%

Islip;Cloudy;38;ENE;2;89%

Ithaca;Showers;38;SSE;15;82%

Jamestown;Cloudy;46;SSW;13;100%

Massena;Flurries;23;ENE;13;77%

Montauk;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;95%

Montgomery;Ice;30;Calm;0;92%

Monticello;Cloudy;29;ENE;2;97%

New York;Showers;39;N;3;82%

New York Jfk;Showers;36;E;8;89%

New York Lga;Showers;36;E;8;78%

Newburgh;Ice;30;N;5;92%

Niagara Falls;Showers;42;S;4;88%

Ogdensburg;Sleet;25;ENE;9;92%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;42;SSW;15;67%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;22;Calm;0;81%

Poughkeepsie;Ice;31;Calm;0;88%

Rochester;Cloudy;38;SSW;5;82%

Rome;Ice;32;E;9;88%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;21;Calm;0;87%

Shirley;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;92%

Syracuse;Showers;33;ENE;7;91%

Watertown;Cloudy;34;NE;6;85%

Wellsville;Cloudy;43;S;9;67%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;34;NNW;5;92%

White Plains;Cloudy;31;E;6;85%

