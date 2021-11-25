NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, November 25, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;29;NW;1;82% Binghamton;Partly cloudy;32;S;5;66% Buffalo;Cloudy;46;SSW;6;50% Central Park;Clear;41;WSW;5;44% Dansville;Cloudy;44;SE;13;45% Dunkirk;Cloudy;45;S;9;45% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;36;NNW;5;71% Elmira;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;81% Farmingdale;Clear;38;WNW;3;62% Fort Drum;Cloudy;33;SE;8;68% Fulton;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;75% Glens Falls;Clear;24;Calm;0;84% Islip;Clear;36;WNW;1;59% Ithaca;Cloudy;35;SSE;8;61% Jamestown;Sleet;38;S;6;48% Massena;Partly cloudy;25;Calm;0;92% Montauk;Mostly clear;43;WNW;7;55% Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;29;WSW;5;81% Monticello;Clear;29;W;3;88% New York;Clear;44;SSW;5;49% New York Jfk;Clear;40;W;6;52% New York Lga;Clear;44;W;6;41% Newburgh;Partly cloudy;34;N;1;75% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;45;SSW;6;46% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;28;S;3;86% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;39;SSW;9;56% Plattsburgh;Clear;26;Calm;0;81% Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;29;Calm;0;81% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;42;SW;13;48% Rome;Clear;30;SE;6;81% Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;20;Calm;0;88% Shirley;Partly cloudy;32;Calm;0;69% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;31;E;5;85% Watertown;Cloudy;40;S;5;55% Wellsville;Cloudy;38;SSW;7;46% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;24;NW;3;80% White Plains;Clear;35;WNW;6;58% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather