weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 25, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;71;SSE;4;68%

Binghamton;Cloudy;69;SSW;10;67%

Buffalo;Cloudy;75;SSW;6;79%

Central Park;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;59%

Dansville;Showers;74;SSE;8;66%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;71;SSW;9;87%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;95%

Elmira;Cloudy;73;WNW;5;70%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;9;78%

Fort Drum;Showers;70;S;10;72%

Fulton;Cloudy;73;S;10;70%

Glens Falls;Showers;69;S;8;70%

Islip;Cloudy;72;SSW;4;71%

Ithaca;Cloudy;70;SSE;10;75%

Jamestown;Cloudy;69;S;5;83%

Massena;Showers;67;S;8;81%

Montauk;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;87%

Montgomery;Cloudy;70;SSW;6;70%

Monticello;Showers;66;S;3;88%

New York;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;59%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;74;SSW;15;70%

New York Lga;Cloudy;77;SSW;9;49%

Newburgh;Cloudy;72;S;2;75%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;7;82%

Ogdensburg;Rain;66;S;13;93%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;73;SSW;8;71%

Plattsburgh;Rain;71;SSW;3;56%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;73;SSE;6;61%

Rochester;Rain;70;SSW;6;87%

Rome;Showers;70;N;5;75%

Saranac Lake;Showers;66;S;9;77%

Shirley;Cloudy;72;S;6;78%

Syracuse;Showers;76;S;10;57%

Watertown;Showers;69;S;8;83%

Wellsville;Cloudy;68;SSW;10;78%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;70;S;3;87%

White Plains;Cloudy;70;SSE;5;81%

_____

