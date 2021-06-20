Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 20, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;64;WNW;2;87%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;6;100%

Buffalo;Clear;66;SSW;2;78%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;69;W;5;70%

Dansville;Clear;60;ESE;8;92%

Dunkirk;Clear;65;SSE;3;84%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;3;98%

Elmira;Fog;61;W;5;96%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;69;W;3;80%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;65;WSW;12;80%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;6;93%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;5;65%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;69;W;1;84%

Ithaca;Clear;59;SSE;6;100%

Jamestown;Clear;57;S;6;100%

Massena;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;93%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%

Montgomery;Cloudy;64;SSW;6;89%

Monticello;Mostly clear;62;W;3;95%

New York;Mostly cloudy;69;W;5;70%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;71;W;7;62%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;6;65%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;64;W;9;100%

Niagara Falls;Clear;65;SSW;3;74%

Ogdensburg;Clear;64;SW;10;87%

Penn (Yan);Clear;63;SSW;10;86%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;57;NNW;1;91%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;68;SW;7;75%

Rochester;Clear;63;SW;13;90%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;3;90%

Saranac Lake;Clear;57;WSW;3;93%

Shirley;Cloudy;67;ENE;5;90%

Syracuse;Cloudy;65;SSE;6;86%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;65;S;6;84%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;58;S;3;96%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;66;SSW;3;93%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;7;86%

