NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Monday, June 7, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Sunny;73;WSW;1;76%

Binghamton;Sunny;69;SW;5;67%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;70;S;3;71%

Central Park;Mostly sunny;77;N;5;73%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;9;75%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;5;65%

East Hampton;Sunny;70;SW;7;84%

Elmira;Sunny;61;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;70;SSW;5;83%

Fort Drum;Sunny;69;SSE;7;73%

Fulton;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;81%

Glens Falls;Sunny;66;Calm;0;93%

Islip;Mostly sunny;69;SSW;2;84%

Ithaca;Sunny;65;E;6;84%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;65;S;6;84%

Massena;Sunny;73;SW;10;58%

Montauk;Sunny;71;N;3;78%

Montgomery;Sunny;70;Calm;0;87%

Monticello;Sunny;67;WNW;2;93%

New York;Mostly cloudy;77;N;5;73%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;5;86%

New York Lga;Partly sunny;78;S;6;66%

Newburgh;Sunny;72;Calm;0;93%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;4;72%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;73;SSW;8;64%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;67;SW;8;75%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;70;Calm;0;72%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;70;Calm;0;87%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;8;70%

Rome;Sunny;65;Calm;0;86%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;63;SSW;6;90%

Shirley;Sunny;70;S;6;83%

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;70%

Watertown;Sunny;72;Calm;0;68%

Wellsville;Sunny;64;SW;3;80%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;68;SSW;3;89%

White Plains;Sunny;72;Calm;0;83%

