NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 25, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Partly cloudy;56;SSE;3;62% Binghamton;Cloudy;55;SSW;8;89% Buffalo;Mostly clear;62;SE;2;64% Central Park;Cloudy;59;N;5;45% Dansville;Partly cloudy;62;ESE;9;77% Dunkirk;Mostly clear;64;SSW;7;73% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;51;S;5;71% Elmira;Cloudy;60;SSW;7;80% Farmingdale;Cloudy;58;SSW;9;64% Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;55;SSW;9;75% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;61;S;10;77% Glens Falls;Mostly clear;55;S;9;68% Islip;Mostly cloudy;57;S;3;60% Ithaca;Cloudy;58;S;9;86% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;63;S;8;90% Massena;Partly cloudy;46;Calm;0;88% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;54;SSW;6;69% Montgomery;Cloudy;56;SSW;6;54% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;3;72% New York;Cloudy;59;N;5;45% New York Jfk;Cloudy;58;S;12;61% New York Lga;Cloudy;60;S;10;51% Newburgh;Cloudy;57;SW;7;54% Niagara Falls;Clear;60;SE;2;73% Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;52;S;5;87% Penn (Yan);Clear;71;SSW;13;80% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;82% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;58;SSE;3;49% Rochester;Clear;56;SW;6;69% Rome;Partly cloudy;57;E;6;80% Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;38;Calm;0;96% Shirley;Mostly clear;55;S;7;58% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;63;S;8;69% Watertown;Mostly clear;56;SSW;3;74% Wellsville;Cloudy;56;SSW;5;96% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;52;S;6;66% White Plains;Cloudy;56;S;5;50%