NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, December 15, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Partly cloudy;28;NW;3;86% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;26;NNW;16;65% Buffalo;Mostly clear;29;W;6;62% Central Park;Clear;35;N;7;51% Dansville;Clear;30;W;9;55% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;27;WNW;8;65% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;7;60% Elmira;Mostly clear;31;NW;16;51% Farmingdale;Clear;34;WNW;9;56% Fort Drum;Clear;26;W;7;54% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;32;NW;16;53% Glens Falls;Mostly clear;32;NW;18;39% Islip;Mostly clear;35;WNW;4;62% Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;28;WNW;17;71% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;24;WNW;10;68% Massena;Mostly cloudy;21;WNW;10;68% Montauk;Mostly clear;39;NW;16;56% Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;31;W;3;75% Monticello;Mostly clear;28;WNW;4;78% New York;Clear;35;N;7;51% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;36;NW;21;47% New York Lga;Clear;38;WNW;17;46% Newburgh;Partly cloudy;30;W;12;80% Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;26;W;5;67% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;25;NW;6;58% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;29;WNW;14;61% Plattsburgh;Clear;28;WNW;9;50% Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;32;SW;5;66% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;30;WNW;12;60% Rome;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;22;63% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;22;WNW;10;74% Shirley;Partly cloudy;33;WNW;4;68% Syracuse;Flurries;32;WNW;18;63% Watertown;Mostly clear;28;WNW;13;52% Wellsville;Cloudy;24;NW;10;68% Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;35;NW;12;66% White Plains;Clear;32;W;10;58% _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather