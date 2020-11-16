NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, November 16, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;44;WSW;3;67%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;41;W;25;52%
Buffalo;Showers;42;WSW;12;70%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;53;W;10;41%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;43;N;7;57%
Dunkirk;Showers;41;SW;13;72%
East Hampton;Cloudy;50;WSW;8;87%
Elmira;Partly cloudy;45;WSW;21;47%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;53;WNW;8;43%
Fort Drum;Showers;43;WSW;28;60%
Fulton;Showers;46;WSW;18;53%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;8;68%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;51;W;6;64%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;42;WSW;10;62%
Jamestown;Showers;36;WSW;28;69%
Massena;Cloudy;45;SW;16;73%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;10;71%
Montgomery;Clear;47;WSW;9;58%
Monticello;Clear;42;WSW;8;67%
New York;Mostly cloudy;53;W;10;41%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;54;WNW;18;44%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;56;W;20;36%
Newburgh;Mostly clear;48;W;16;61%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;41;WSW;13;67%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;45;SW;18;61%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;42;SW;16;62%
Plattsburgh;Showers;45;S;5;74%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;49;WSW;8;56%
Rochester;Showers;39;WSW;22;88%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;46;WSW;14;55%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;38;SW;17;89%
Shirley;Cloudy;53;WSW;7;71%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;46;WSW;17;55%
Watertown;Cloudy;46;WSW;22;55%
Wellsville;Mostly clear;33;WSW;17;84%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;51;WSW;8;82%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;51;W;18;47%
