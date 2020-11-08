NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, November 8, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Fog;44;SW;1;89%

Binghamton;Fog;51;WSW;6;65%

Buffalo;Clear;51;S;3;70%

Central Park;Mostly clear;63;W;6;46%

Dansville;Clear;46;SE;9;73%

Dunkirk;Clear;51;SSE;6;68%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;97%

Elmira;Clear;35;Calm;0;92%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;77%

Fort Drum;Clear;52;SW;7;67%

Fulton;Clear;43;Calm;0;88%

Glens Falls;Clear;38;Calm;0;96%

Islip;Mostly clear;52;W;2;79%

Ithaca;Clear;43;E;8;85%

Jamestown;Clear;48;S;6;67%

Massena;Clear;53;SW;8;68%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;89%

Montgomery;Partly cloudy;47;SW;6;83%

Monticello;Clear;40;W;3;94%

New York;Mostly clear;63;W;6;46%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;52;W;5;82%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;60;WNW;3;55%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;50;W;6;76%

Niagara Falls;Clear;51;SSW;3;74%

Ogdensburg;Clear;48;S;7;87%

Penn (Yan);Clear;47;SW;9;79%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;59%

Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;88%

Rochester;Clear;48;SW;6;70%

Rome;Clear;41;Calm;0;88%

Saranac Lake;Clear;35;Calm;0;95%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;49;Calm;0;83%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;47;E;3;76%

Watertown;Clear;47;SSW;3;73%

Wellsville;Clear;46;Calm;0;70%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;92%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;47;WNW;5;89%

