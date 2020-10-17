NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;46;NW;1;92%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;35;NNW;6;95%
Buffalo;Clear;42;SE;2;67%
Central Park;Showers;47;N;7;92%
Dansville;Clear;35;SSE;5;78%
Dunkirk;Mostly clear;39;SE;4;69%
East Hampton;Rain;50;NNW;13;98%
Elmira;Fog;34;WSW;6;100%
Farmingdale;Showers;49;N;12;86%
Fort Drum;Mostly clear;35;Calm;0;91%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;95%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;44;NW;6;84%
Islip;Showers;50;N;6;88%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;0;100%
Jamestown;Clear;32;S;6;75%
Massena;Cloudy;34;W;6;96%
Montauk;Rain;54;NNW;17;89%
Montgomery;Cloudy;45;ENE;3;100%
Monticello;Cloudy;40;NW;2;93%
New York;Showers;47;N;7;92%
New York Jfk;Rain;48;N;12;89%
New York Lga;Showers;50;N;8;82%
Newburgh;Showers;46;N;6;100%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;39;SSE;3;82%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;100%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;36;WSW;3;85%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;88%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;47;Calm;0;89%
Rochester;Mostly clear;35;Calm;0;92%
Rome;Cloudy;35;NW;3;92%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;95%
Shirley;Showers;49;N;15;86%
Syracuse;Clear;37;Calm;0;92%
Watertown;Mostly clear;32;E;5;92%
Wellsville;Clear;32;Calm;0;75%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;50;NNW;15;92%
White Plains;Showers;46;N;5;88%
_____
