NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, September 19, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;39;NNW;1;83%
Binghamton;Clear;39;NNE;10;64%
Buffalo;Clear;45;NNE;2;67%
Central Park;Clear;54;N;8;38%
Dansville;Cloudy;42;S;5;78%
Dunkirk;Mostly clear;45;NNE;3;74%
East Hampton;Clear;52;N;15;47%
Elmira;Clear;36;SW;5;89%
Farmingdale;Mostly clear;54;N;21;41%
Fort Drum;Clear;35;Calm;0;82%
Fulton;Mostly clear;44;NE;5;57%
Glens Falls;Clear;35;Calm;0;90%
Islip;Partly cloudy;54;N;5;47%
Ithaca;Clear;40;NE;5;67%
Jamestown;Clear;41;N;5;70%
Massena;Clear;40;NW;3;73%
Montauk;Clear;55;N;15;50%
Montgomery;Clear;40;Calm;0;79%
Monticello;Clear;33;NW;2;90%
New York;Mostly clear;54;N;8;38%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;54;N;20;39%
New York Lga;Clear;56;N;14;40%
Newburgh;Clear;48;NE;9;57%
Niagara Falls;Clear;45;N;3;68%
Ogdensburg;Clear;36;Calm;0;86%
Penn (Yan);Clear;41;ESE;1;64%
Plattsburgh;Clear;43;WNW;7;62%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;41;Calm;0;73%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;70%
Rome;Clear;36;Calm;0;75%
Saranac Lake;Clear;23;Calm;0;87%
Shirley;Mostly clear;54;N;15;43%
Syracuse;Clear;40;NNW;3;76%
Watertown;Mostly clear;30;Calm;0;88%
Wellsville;Clear;38;NNW;3;79%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;52;N;17;50%
White Plains;Clear;48;NNW;15;47%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather