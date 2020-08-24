NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, August 24, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;68;WNW;1;90%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;68;SSW;3;87%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;72;SSW;2;78%

Central Park;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;78%

Dansville;Clear;68;SE;8;78%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;71;S;4;78%

East Hampton;Showers;70;Calm;0;98%

Elmira;Cloudy;66;SW;3;100%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;76;SSW;6;90%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;67;ESE;7;79%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;87%

Glens Falls;Fog;62;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Cloudy;73;S;1;97%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;68;E;3;83%

Jamestown;Clear;66;S;6;89%

Massena;Cloudy;68;SE;6;89%

Montauk;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%

Montgomery;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Cloudy;64;N;2;95%

New York;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;78%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%

New York Lga;Cloudy;80;SSW;6;73%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;N;6;94%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;71;SSW;2;84%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;64;N;3;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;71;SSW;6;75%

Plattsburgh;Thunderstorms;68;WSW;3;93%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;86%

Rochester;Mostly clear;70;SW;6;78%

Rome;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;84%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;65;NNE;6;90%

Shirley;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;71;SE;3;78%

Watertown;Mostly clear;65;E;5;90%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;86%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%

White Plains;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%

