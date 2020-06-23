NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;76;SSW;1;74%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;7;75%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;71;S;2;82%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;77;N;3;63%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;8;93%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;2;87%
East Hampton;Clear;62;Calm;0;94%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;69;W;3;92%
Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;73;S;6;78%
Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;76;SE;6;73%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%
Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;91%
Islip;Mostly clear;71;S;2;90%
Ithaca;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;100%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;64;S;3;100%
Massena;Partly cloudy;68;ENE;3;87%
Montauk;Fog;68;Calm;0;93%
Montgomery;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;89%
Monticello;Cloudy;65;WNW;1;92%
New York;Cloudy;77;N;3;63%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;71;S;9;89%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;78;S;7;61%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;6;73%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;70;S;3;85%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;8;89%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;73%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;6;89%
Rome;Partly cloudy;73;SE;3;80%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;93%
Shirley;Clear;71;S;6;83%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;72;E;3;87%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;73;N;3;80%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;64;S;5;96%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;66;S;3;93%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;68;E;3;87%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather