NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, June 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;47;WNW;1;72%
Binghamton;Clear;42;NW;6;70%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;3;82%
Central Park;Clear;56;NNW;3;40%
Dansville;Clear;45;ESE;5;79%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;2;78%
East Hampton;Clear;51;N;5;53%
Elmira;Clear;44;W;5;76%
Farmingdale;Clear;56;N;9;41%
Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;39;SSW;6;91%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;45;W;5;70%
Glens Falls;Clear;39;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Clear;53;N;3;60%
Ithaca;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;85%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;42;SW;5;85%
Massena;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;92%
Montauk;Mostly clear;55;N;9;54%
Montgomery;Clear;42;NW;3;82%
Monticello;Clear;36;WNW;2;90%
New York;Clear;56;N;3;40%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;56;NNW;14;41%
New York Lga;Clear;58;N;15;38%
Newburgh;Clear;46;WNW;7;70%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;50;W;3;85%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;47;N;5;68%
Plattsburgh;Clear;41;W;5;85%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;46;Calm;0;73%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;6;88%
Rome;Clear;42;Calm;0;78%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;92%
Shirley;Clear;55;N;7;44%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;48;W;9;60%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;92%
Wellsville;Clear;39;W;6;85%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;52;N;8;56%
White Plains;Clear;49;NNW;9;54%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather