NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, April 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;31;NNW;2;77%
Binghamton;Clear;28;WNW;6;58%
Buffalo;Cloudy;35;WSW;5;63%
Central Park;Clear;38;N;7;52%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;29;SE;5;78%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;31;WSW;8;59%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;38;NNW;7;46%
Elmira;Clear;31;WSW;6;69%
Farmingdale;Clear;39;NW;8;44%
Fort Drum;Mostly clear;31;W;8;55%
Fulton;Snow;30;SW;8;78%
Glens Falls;Flurries;30;SW;8;63%
Islip;Clear;37;WNW;4;58%
Ithaca;Clear;27;W;6;84%
Jamestown;Flurries;27;SW;3;84%
Massena;Clear;31;SW;9;69%
Montauk;Mostly clear;41;NNW;13;46%
Montgomery;Clear;29;SW;5;81%
Monticello;Clear;27;W;4;81%
New York;Clear;38;N;7;52%
New York Jfk;Clear;38;NW;13;50%
New York Lga;Clear;40;NW;13;48%
Newburgh;Clear;32;W;7;80%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;33;WSW;4;72%
Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;30;SW;8;69%
Penn (Yan);Clear;31;SW;8;72%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;31;SW;5;78%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;35;SSW;3;58%
Rochester;Mostly clear;28;SW;7;84%
Rome;Partly cloudy;30;WSW;3;81%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;27;WSW;8;71%
Shirley;Clear;39;NW;9;52%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;32;WSW;14;75%
Watertown;Clear;34;W;13;54%
Wellsville;Clear;25;W;8;88%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;39;WNW;10;52%
White Plains;Clear;35;WNW;14;58%
_____
