NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, April 13, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Showers;56;SSE;4;68%
Binghamton;Showers;54;SSE;14;71%
Buffalo;Rain;59;SE;5;72%
Central Park;Rain;57;SSE;6;74%
Dansville;Showers;60;SE;17;55%
Dunkirk;Showers;62;SSE;12;76%
East Hampton;Cloudy;52;S;9;82%
Elmira;Showers;57;SSE;9;86%
Farmingdale;Rain;55;SSW;14;77%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;55;SSE;21;44%
Fulton;Cloudy;58;SE;7;50%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;66%
Islip;Rain;54;S;7;90%
Ithaca;Showers;55;SSE;17;76%
Jamestown;Showers;52;SSE;12;87%
Massena;Cloudy;48;N;5;67%
Montauk;Cloudy;52;S;12;80%
Montgomery;Showers;57;S;8;71%
Monticello;Rain;48;S;3;87%
New York;Rain;57;SSE;6;74%
New York Jfk;Rain;53;S;20;89%
New York Lga;Rain;55;S;13;77%
Newburgh;Showers;57;SSE;8;71%
Niagara Falls;Showers;54;SE;4;79%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;55;SE;6;43%
Penn (Yan);Rain;58;S;13;61%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;47;SSE;8;55%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;57;SE;5;66%
Rochester;Rain;60;S;14;49%
Rome;Showers;54;E;10;52%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;72%
Shirley;Showers;56;S;14;71%
Syracuse;Showers;61;SSE;18;53%
Watertown;Cloudy;60;SSE;15;42%
Wellsville;Rain;50;SSE;14;92%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;52;S;9;82%
White Plains;Rain;54;S;12;80%
