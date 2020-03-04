NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, March 4, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;43;W;14;69%
Binghamton;Rain;36;W;15;78%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;37;W;17;81%
Central Park;Clear;49;W;14;56%
Dansville;Cloudy;40;WNW;8;76%
Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;38;WSW;15;75%
East Hampton;Clear;46;W;18;67%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;8;73%
Farmingdale;Clear;49;WNW;12;60%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;34;W;12;93%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;39;W;20;75%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;40;SW;10;73%
Islip;Clear;48;WNW;14;69%
Ithaca;Cloudy;37;W;16;86%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;34;W;20;69%
Massena;Cloudy;36;WSW;18;81%
Montauk;Clear;48;W;15;82%
Montgomery;Clear;43;W;12;67%
Monticello;Clear;40;W;15;79%
New York;Mostly clear;49;W;14;56%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;48;W;18;67%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;50;W;16;52%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;43;WNW;21;75%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;36;W;18;81%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;36;WSW;13;93%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;39;W;10;69%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;41;SW;8;73%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;46;W;12;57%
Rochester;Cloudy;38;W;14;79%
Rome;Cloudy;39;W;13;75%
Saranac Lake;Showers;33;WSW;14;88%
Shirley;Clear;48;WNW;13;67%
Syracuse;Cloudy;40;W;20;76%
Watertown;Cloudy;36;WSW;13;81%
Wellsville;Cloudy;35;W;14;75%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;47;W;16;73%
White Plains;Clear;45;WNW;20;62%
